Tsai de Nets, China, donates 1,000 fans to NY in fight against coronaviruses

In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, New York has obtained another important help from the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Joe Tsai.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a daily press conference on Saturday that the Chinese government will facilitate the donation of 1,000 fans by Tsai and his wife Clara Wu Tsai.

“The Chinese government will facilitate a donation of 1,000 fans that will arrive today at JFK. And I want to thank Joe Tsai and Clara Tsai and Jack Ma of Alibaba, and the Nets – but I’m not saying preference – for their donation, “Cuomo told reporters, being political and unwilling to trigger fans of Knicks. “It’ll be very helpful. And I want to thank (Consul General Huang Ping) for his help in achieving all of this, because it is a big problem and it will make a significant difference for us. “

As of Saturday morning, more than 278,000 people in the country had been infected with COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins. New York had already seen more than 113,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 3,000 deaths.

During this crisis, Tsai did not hesitate to reach out and help him.

Tsai and Ma, who co-founded the online trading company Alibaba, have already donated a huge shipment of masks to New York. Tsai also promised to keep its Barclays Center employees hourly and part-time at their normal event rates until May, at a cost of $ 6 million, sources told The Post.

Clara – a philanthropist who has been heavily involved in prison reform and other concerns in New York – has also been involved in a potential rescue gift that Cuomo called a big deal.

Cuomo said on Saturday that New York had never received the 17,000 fans ordered and that the state was not ready to handle the spike in coronavirus cases that could occur in the coming days.