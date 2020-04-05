Trump’s surge in popularity may already have plateaued ahead of schedule

by April 5, 2020 Top News
It’s about the same as in February AP-NORC survey, when Trump’s approval rate was 43% and the disapproval rate was 56%.

The latest data, however, suggests that Trump’s rise may have stopped, which is not shocking based on the history of rallies around the events of the flag.

It is not only the AP-NORC survey which indicates this. You see it in the ABC News / Ipsos survey, which shows that Trump’s management approval for the coronavirus is down 8 points in the past two weeks.

Indeed, the average of all polls has been fairly stable over the past week. The good news for Trump is that he is clearly in a better position now than he was a month ago, but his net approval (approve – disapprove) is still around -5 points with voters in all polls.

If it is true that Trump’s bump hit a wall, it would have happened a bit before I expected it. I returned and examined eight different gatherings around the events of the flag of six presidents since the start of the Second World War.

the median event seen the president’s rebound peaked just over a month after his approval rating began to increase. Trump’s would only have peaked in about two weeks.

There is a precedent for a rebound that levels off so quickly. After Osama bin Laden’s death, Barack Obama’s rebound started to recede after two weeks. This event, like the current pandemic, takes place in a modern media environment with its 24/7 news cycle.

Still, you might expect Trump’s popularity to continue to increase, as this is an ongoing situation. It took almost three months for Jimmy Carter’s approval to reach its peak during the Iranian hostage crisis in 1979 and 1980.

But perhaps the biggest question for Trump is not whether his approval bounce has peaked, but how long he can keep one of his bounces.

History foresees a multitude of potential paths.

It took just over 200 days for the median rally around the flag bounce to settle down completely, which would be about a month before the 2020 elections.

Now, some like George W. Bush after September 11 have seen the lasting effects of their rebound even longer. The Bush hump lasted two years after it started. However, it had the biggest rally around the flag hump in the history of the polls to begin with, so it makes sense that it took a long time for it to disappear completely.

Other rebounds like Obama and Carter have completely reversed in fewer days than we have until the 2020 elections. Since these could be the best parallels for Trump (the one who occurs at modern era and one that occurs during an extended event with a struggling economy), these are not particularly encouraging analogs for Trump.

But in the end, the story is only a guide. There is no perfect analogy with what is currently happening in this country. We will just have to wait and see.

