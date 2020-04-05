Trump says there will be ‘a lot of deaths’ in the next two weeks

A panel of experts answered your questions about life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the most common questions:

Q: Do I have to worry about getting the virus from mail and newspapers?

A: Dr Darria Long, emergency doctor: “There is no evidence that you can get coronavirus from the mail and the newspapers, but that says if you want to be safer, we know that Covid can live on cardboard for about 24 hours. If you want to take extra precautions, you can effectively quarantine this mail, say in your garage or elsewhere, for about 24 hours, then open it and wash your hands well after you do. “

Q: We talk a lot about social distancing, but what do you do when you are on an overcrowded metro or bus?

A: Dr Darria Long, emergency doctor: “On the one hand, of course, maintain social distance as much as possible. If you can stay six feet from others on the bus or subway, do it. Other than that, I would absolutely like someone to wear a mask the whole time they are there, even a cloth mask. Then you can do two other things. You can wear an outer layer that you remove carefully when you get out of the metro or bus or wear gloves. But the key point, we see a lot of people wearing gloves and I didn’t say you have to take them off carefully or you remove the effect. So you pinch the outer glove with one hand and take your clean finger to remove the other so as not to touch the exterior. Of course, wash your hands afterwards. “

Q: How can I tell my 65 year old father to limit his store visits without sounding like I’m scolding him?

A: Dr. Gail Saltz, psychiatrist and psychoanalyst: “The relationships that occur between adult children and their parents and children who suddenly come home, there is pressure and anxiety whether things are heard critically or people say things about irritable, which is very understandable. But if you realize that your parent is used to being ‘the parent’ and you just say, hey, I love you and I’m just really worried about you so I ask you not to do that because I understand that it puts you in more danger and for me, my worry, my anxiety, I would really make you feel better if you don’t, which is different from saying, hey. I know better and I told you. “

Q: The mosquito season is about to start. Should we be concerned about the transmission of Covid-19 by mosquitoes?

A: Dr Darria Long, emergency doctor: “We know mosquitoes can carry other viruses, but there is no evidence at this time that they can actually transmit the coronavirus from one person to another. “