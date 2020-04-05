Trump says there may be a shortage of fans

When urged by CNN’s Jeremy Diamond during the White House Coronavirus task force briefing on whether there would be a fan shortage in some cases, Trump said there could be ” “as the country enters a critical phase in the fight against the pandemic.

“Maybe. I mean, you may have shortages, and you may also have some that have greatly overestimated the number of fans they need,” said Trump, referring to the number fans that states need to fight the virus. .

“We have a good amount ready to move. I mean, literally, like an army, they’re ready to move to any hot spot,” said Trump.

The president also added that they can move fans from areas that will not be severely affected to the areas most affected by the virus.

“What we are doing is that we have a very good plan to take in certain regions, even if we have the 10 or almost the 10,000, we are also taking regions which will not be as hard hit as today today we think they will be. There will be some areas hit harder than we think. “Trump said.

Trump reiterated his belief that states should have built up their supply of fans.

“But a lot of hospitals, a lot of states have had a chance to get fans and they’ve turned those fans down for – so they can spend the money on something else, and somehow I understand that because who thinks of something like that is not a blow, “said Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence said supplies, including fans, were a priority for coronavirus hotspots.

“Our team at FEMA does a remarkable job of working with governors, state health officials and local hospitals. Particularly focused on our priority areas. We prefer the New York metropolitan area, which includes New Jersey and Connecticut. We are focused on the New Orleans metropolitan area in Louisiana. We are focusing on Detroit, we are focusing on Chicago. These are the areas where we are seeing the significant increase in cases. And we are increasing the supplies, especially the fans, but all of FEMA’s personal protective equipment in those areas, “said Pence.