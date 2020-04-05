Trump says NFL season should start on time amid coronavirus crisis

President Trump believes the NFL season should start on time in September.

In a conference call with the commissioners of the major sports leagues on Saturday, Trump said he hoped fans would be back in the stadiums by August and September, according to ESPN, citing sources familiar with the appeal.

The NFL recently closed all of its training facilities due to the coronavirus and adjusted its plan so that it takes place without fans. Professional sports leagues are on hiatus everywhere because of the pandemic.

Trump has also raised the idea of ​​leagues working together to lobby for tax credits that would allow concessions and tax tickets to be deducted, to help fans get back to the stadium faster.

The president and bosses of the closed leagues discussed the impact of the coronavirus on their business.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Rob Manfred of MLB, Adam Silver of NBA, Gary Bettman of NHL attended. They were joined by Roger Penske from auto racing, Jay Monahan from the PGA Tour, Cathy Engelbert, WNBA commissioner, Don Garber, MLS commissioner, and Dana White from the UFC.

WWE director Vince McMahon, a longtime friend of Trump, was also on the line.

“The president has recognized the good work of many teams and players in caring for their communities, their membership and their supporters across the country,” said the White House press office.

Trump has hosted a series of face-to-face and virtual meetings over the past few weeks with hotel, banking and more professionals as part of his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the closure major sporting events and thousands of businesses nationwide.