Trump says it was “ inappropriate ” for ex-USS commander Theodore Roosevelt to write a note

“I thought it was terrible what he had done, to write a letter. I mean, this is not a literature class. It is the captain of a huge ship that is powered by the “nuclear power, and it shouldn’t be talking that way It could call, ask and suggest,” Trump told reporters Saturday during a White House briefing on the coronavirus.
Trump added, “I thought it looked terrible, to be honest with you.”
Although Trump appeared to suggest that the captain of the ship, currently ousted, was responsible for the Vietnam layover, the Navy admiral-in-chief, Admiral Mike Gilday, told reporters last month that the decision to proceed the port visit was taken by a much higher-ranking officer, the commander of the American Indo-Pacific Command.
The president added that although the decision to fire Crozier was not his, he agreed with the decision “100%”.
CNN previously reported that 155 Roosevelt sailors tested positive for the virus on Saturday, according to the Navy.
Modly said Thursday that Crozier was “absolutely right” to voice his concerns, but “it was the way he did it … that was unacceptable to me”. He also insisted that Crozier’s expulsion “is not a question of reprisals”.
