Trump says it was “ inappropriate ” for ex-USS commander Theodore Roosevelt to write a note

Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of command this week by the acting secretary of the United States Navy, Thomas Modly, for what Modly called “bad judgment”, leaving the chain of command and spreading the note too widely on an insecure system.

“I thought it was terrible what he had done, to write a letter. I mean, this is not a literature class. It is the captain of a huge ship that is powered by the “nuclear power, and it shouldn’t be talking that way It could call, ask and suggest,” Trump told reporters Saturday during a White House briefing on the coronavirus.

Trump added, “I thought it looked terrible, to be honest with you.”

He also criticized the carrier for his planned port visit early March in Vietnam.