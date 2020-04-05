Trump says it was “ inappropriate ” for ex-USS commander Theodore Roosevelt to write a note

Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of his command this week by the acting secretary of the United States Navy, Thomas Modly, for what Modly called “bad judgment”, leaving the chain of command and spreading the word too widely. memo on an insecure system.

“I thought it was terrible what he had done, to write a letter. I mean, this is not a literature class. It is the captain of a huge ship that is powered by the “nuclear power, and it shouldn’t be talking that way It could call, ask and suggest,” Trump told reporters Saturday during a White House briefing on the coronavirus.

Although Trump appeared to suggest that the captain of the ship, currently ousted, was responsible for the Vietnam layover, the Navy admiral-in-chief, Admiral Mike Gilday, told reporters last month that the decision to proceed the port visit was taken by a much higher-ranking officer, the commander of the American Indo-Pacific Command. The president added that although the decision to fire Crozier was not his, he agreed with the decision “100%”. CNN previously reported that 155 Roosevelt sailors tested positive for the virus on Saturday, according to the Navy. Two days after the Acting Secretary of the Navy fired Crozier for spreading too widely a letter calling for the urgent evacuation of the aircraft crew, the Navy has now reached only about 57% of its own evacuation target planned for the end of Friday. Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Friday that “the goal is to have a total of 2,700 out of the ship” by Friday, the navy said on Saturday that it had not moved than 1,548 sailors ashore. In his memo sent earlier this week, Crozier pleaded with Navy officials that “decisive action is needed” here to remove the majority of the ship’s personnel and isolate them for two weeks. The letter was published in San Francisco Chronicle Tuesday. Modly said Thursday that Crozier was “absolutely right” to voice his concerns, but “it was the way he did it … that was unacceptable to me”. He also insisted that Crozier’s expulsion “is not a question of reprisals”.

