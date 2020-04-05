Trump defends dismissal of Inspector General Michael Atkinson

Trump said that Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community, “took a false report and turned it over to Congress.”

The dismissal of Atkinson is the last case in which the Trump administration removed officials who had participated in the removal of the president. Trump also fired Alexander Vindman, then a National Security Council official, who had testified in House proceedings, as well as Vindman’s twin brother, both reassigned outside the NSC, and sacked the U.S. ambassador. era with the European Union, Gordon Sondland.

Trump has claimed that Atkinson brought the whistleblower’s complaint to Congress without ever asking to see the president.

“Why was it allowed to be, you call it a fraudulent or incorrect transcription, so we offered this GI – I don’t know him, I don’t think I ever met him. I don’t think I – he never even came to see me. How can you do that without seeing the person? “said Trump. “I never came to see me, I never asked to see me. He took this terrible and inaccurate whistleblower report, didn’t he, and he brought it to Congress.”