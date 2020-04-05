Trump defends dismissal of Inspector General Michael Atkinson

The dismissal of Atkinson is the last case in which the Trump administration removed officials who had participated in the removal of the president. The dismissal of Atkinson comes amid Trump’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic after his dismissal trial which ended in February.

Atkinson has been criticized by Trump and his allies for informing Congress of an anonymous whistle-blower complaint alleging that Trump was seeking to smear former Vice President Joe Biden and refused US security assistance United to Ukraine. Atkinson took the plunge under the statute of the Inspector General when he determined that the complaint was credible.

The dismissal from Atkinson will take effect in 30 days, but he was placed on administrative leave Friday evening with immediate effect. Following his dismissal, he was hailed by Democrats and Republicans as a non-partisan career intelligence official. Democrats have criticized the president for taking political reprisals amid a public health crisis. Several Republicans, such as Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Susan Collins of Maine said the dismissal required more explanation from the White House.

“Congress has been very clear that written reasons must be given when the GIs are removed for lack of confidence. More details are needed from the administration,” Grassley said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Trump also sacked Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, then an official of the National Security Council, who testified in the House proceedings, as well as Vindman’s twin brother, both reassigned outside the NSC, and returned to the time. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

The Saturday, Trump has claimed that Atkinson brought the whistleblower’s complaint to Congress without ever asking to see the president.

“Why was it allowed to be, you call it a fraudulent or incorrect transcription, so we offered this GI – I don’t know him, I don’t think I ever met him. I don’t think I – he never even came to see me. How can you do that without seeing the person? “said Trump. “I never came to see me, I never asked to see me. He took this terrible and inaccurate whistleblower report, didn’t he, and he brought it to Congress.”

The president then repeated that he had had a “perfect conversation” with the Ukrainian president.

There is no reason that Atkinson should have been forced to speak to the President before advising Congress of the whistleblower’s complaint. Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire initially blocked the filing of the complaint to Congress, but the Trump administration finally gave in amidst the firestorm that broke out of the House Democrats, who launched an investigation into the impeachment which ultimately led to the impeachment of the president on two articles. He was acquitted by the Senate of both counts.

Last month, Atkinson wrote to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warning him of the whistleblowers’ reactions, according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN.

“As you know, the past six months have been a difficult time for whistleblowers and those working to protect them from retaliation or threats of retaliation for reporting allegations of wrongdoing,” wrote Atkinson, responding to a February letter that Schumer sent to over 70 people. inspectors general after Vindman’s reassignment from the NSC.

“These repeated assurances of support for whistleblowers in ordinary business become meaningless if whistleblowers actually come forward in good faith with information about an extraordinary case and may be defamed, threatened, publicly ridiculed or – may -being worse – totally abandoned. by the champions of good weather whistleblowers, “added Atkinson.

House Intelligence President Adam Schiff responded to Trump’s comments on Saturday, saying that Atkinson “abides by the law and the complaint is there.”

“Someone who respects the law and their conscience is not a shame,” Schiff tweeted. “A president who fires him is shame.”

Trump has said that he did not execute his decision to fire Atkinson through Congress, saying he has an absolute right to do so.

“It’s my decision. I have the absolute right,” said Trump.

Trump concluded by saying that someone should sue Atkinson.

The president’s allies defended his decision. Representative Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican who played a key role in defending the President in the removal investigation, accused Twitter Twitter that Atkinson ignored the fact that the whistleblower met a Schiff staff member before filing the complaint and did not disclose the contacts of the whistleblowers in the Obama administration.