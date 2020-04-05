Tom Dempsey, former NFL kicker, died of coronavirus at 73

Tom Dempsey, who became an NFL record playmaker for the New Orleans Saints despite being born without a right foot toe, died on Saturday after contracting coronavirus, the team said. He was 73 years old.

Dempsey had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia since 2012 and had been in palliative care for several days after having tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. Former Pro Bowl kicker is among at least 15 residents of Lambeth House retirement home in New Orleans to die after contracting pandemic virus, NOLA.com reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with (his wife) Carlene and the whole Dempsey family when their dear Tom dies. The New Orleans Saints family is deeply saddened and heartbroken during this most difficult time, “said Saints owner Gayle Benson in a statement. “Tom’s life spoke directly of the power of the human spirit and testified to his determination not to allow setbacks to hinder the realization of his dreams and aspirations. He illustrated the same fight and courage in recent years as he valiantly fought against diseases, but never faltered and kept his sense of humor. It holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Saints family. “

Dempsey, who was also born without fingers on his right hand, wore a custom truncated shoe on his right foot for 11 seasons in the NFL with five teams. He was signed by the Saints in 1969 as an undrafted kicker at Palomar College in Milwaukee and won a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season.

The following year, November 8, 1970, Dempsey set an NFL record with a 63-yard basket with an expiring time to win a game against the Detroit Lions. The kick, which exceeded the previous mark by seven meters, lasted until it was matched by Denver Broncos kicker Jason Elam in 1998. Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (2011) and kicker San Francisco 49ers David Akers (2012) also tied the record before Matt Prater of the Lions established a new brand with 64 yards the following year.

Besides his wife, Dempsey is survived by three children and three grandchildren.