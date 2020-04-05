‘Tiger King’: John Finlay wants Shia LaBeouf or Channing Tatum to play him in a film

“Either Shia LaBeouf or Channing Tatum,” Finlay told CNN in an interview on Friday.

When told that her ex-husband hoped Brad Pitt would play him, he laughed and said, “Brad Pitt, no. Dax Shephard, he would probably be the best choice.”

Finlay, who is remarried, with a whole new set of teeth, said he was disappointed that the docuseries made him look like a “drug addict.”

“Overall, it was good, but there were quite a few pieces that I didn’t agree with,” said Finlay. “They should have done follow-up stories at the end. They made me look like a drugged mountaineer. They didn’t even show my new teeth or the finished tattoo. There were quite a few that they didn’t haven’t even touched on. “

Despite Finlay’s claim that he hasn’t spoken to Joe Exotic in years and that he “struck him off”, he admits that he loved Joe Exotic. “I did it at one point but you know when you are with someone every day, everything tends to change,” he said. Related: Let’s Throw the Inevitable Adaptation of the “Tiger King” Screen The hope of some of the stars of the series that their story could go to the big screen is not entirely out of reach. The popularity of Netflix’s “Tiger King” is beyond doubt. From memes to being a hot topic on Twitter, it’s clear that the public wants more. And they could just get a sequel in the form of another docusery. CNN spoke with Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister who said he had been approached to participate in a new series devoted to the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s late husband, Jack Donald “Don” Lewis. “The producer of the Netflix series called and said,” I want to do a second part and focus [Don’s] cases of disappearance. That could happen, “Sheriff Chronister told CNN Friday.” He called two days ago and said, “Listen with all this popularity, what do you think?” I said, “Write it down and show what you think it would look like.” It is difficult for us to approve something as an office without knowing what we are approving … I am open-minded. “ Once reached for comment, Netflix told CNN that there was “nothing to confirm yet”. CNN hasn’t heard from Tiger King co-director Eric Goode Earlier this week, Goode and co-director Rebecca Chaiklin were invited by The Hollywood Reporter if they were working on a sequel. “These are things that are still going on and we are thinking about them, but it is a bit difficult to say,” said Chaiklin. Baskin has Refused any involvement in the disappearance of her husband.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/KLWHIXP-iQg/index.html