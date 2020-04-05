“Tiger King” gets new surprise episode on Netflix, reveals Jeff Lowe

Popular Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” will add a new episode, it was announced on Saturday.

Fan of the show Justin Turner, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, tweeted the big revelation with a video starring one of the show’s characters, zoo owner Jeff Lowe.

Lowe and Turner linked after the baseball star mentioned the hit show on his wife Kourtney Turner’s podcast “Holding Kourt”.

“Hi Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff and Lauren from Netflix’s” Tiger King “show. Thanks for watching our show,” said Lowe in the video.

“Netflix adds one more episode. It will be next week. We are filming here tomorrow. “

Lowe ends the video with some advice on coronaviruses – telling Turner to “stay safe and put on his mask.”

The real detective series has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut on March 20.

It tells the story of a tiger zoo owner named Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic”, and his role in a conspiracy to murder to kill animal activist Carole Baskin.

Joe Exotic, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence for his revenge plot, was recently transferred to the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, after the discovery of COVID-19 in his previous prison.

Lowe took over Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma from his former trading partner after his arrest and has since been labeled a communist by the Twitterati.

The show launched a revival by law enforcement to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Baskin’s second husband, multimillionaire Jack “Don” Lewis, in August 1997. Baskin was never a suspect – or even a person of interest, police said.