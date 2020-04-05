Thousands of Americans stranded abroad due to coronavirus crisis

As coronavirus spreads, thousands of Americans are still stranded abroad, trying to return home. The State Department warns that the time may have passed.

Joy McBreen is one of hundreds of Americans still stranded in Peru, where the government abruptly locked the country on March 15.

“Most people who make a living from their daily income have no income,” McBreen told CBS News. “And the government has promised them money that, after two weeks of quarantine, has not yet arrived. see.”

“If things get worse, I don’t think I will feel very safe,” said McBreen.

Ella Ponthier did not have enough time to get out of the small town where she teaches English.

“I am counting on my government. I am counting on the Peruvian government to cooperate,” she said. “I have nothing to say, and what will happen is very frustrating and frightening.

A steady stream of Americans have returned home, including 240 who arrived in Miami Thursday evening from Ecuador on a charter flight organized by the State Department. Immigration and customs have used its planes to bring hundreds more, and U.S. airlines have added special flights to bring about 17,000 people home.

Ian Brownlee leads the State Department’s efforts to bring more than 22,000 Americans overseas.

McBreen says a bus carrying other Americans passed through his city, but couldn’t stop. She is one of 35 Americans looking to get out of Chimbote.

“The embassy does not seem to have a clear evacuation plan, which is what I think surprised me most about the situation,” she said.

The situation has left thousands of people far from their homes, uncertain as to the arrival of aid.