Theo Pinson could be a victim of the Nets of Chris Chiozza’s rise

Part 14 of a series analyzing the Brooklyn Nets.

Theo Pinson went from disappointment at being draftless in 2018 to the gradual rise of a multi-year NBA contract with the Nets after his rookie season.

Pinson was the perfect teammate in many ways. But now, after a disappointing season – in which he was paralyzed playing out of position before the game was stopped by the coronavirus – Pinson’s future is in the air. A bit like the 2019-2020 campaign.

Yes, Pinson is only in the first season of a $ 3.14 million, two-year contract. But if the coronavirus pandemic calms down enough for this season to resume at some point this summer – and President Donald Trump discussed it with league commissioners on Saturday – the Nets have tough calls to make.

And Pinson could be one of those tough decisions on the list.

Chris Chiozza was a pleasant surprise, not only exceeding all reasonable expectations with his game, but perfectly fulfilling the indispensable role of goalkeeper in which the Nets tried in vain to shoehorn Pinson. But there is not enough room for both.

Following a conference call with various league commissioners, President Trump told reporters, referring to these leagues, “They have to come back. They can’t do this. “NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke of a possible comeback once public health officials have” figured it out, “according to ESPN.

If and when that happens, the Nets will likely want to use Chiozza in the playoffs, but to do so, they should convert him from a two-way player into a standard NBA contract. This would require creating a place for the 24-year-old player, which would mean giving up someone.

Pinson would be the most likely victim, a tough injury for the hugely popular second-year pro from North Carolina.

After not being selected in the 2018 draft, Pinson won a contract for Room 10. He did enough at the Las Vegas Summer League and training camp to win a two-way contract.

He was essentially limited to the G-League, making only 18 NBA appearances as a rookie. He was the teammate and accomplished role player, and was rewarded with a two-year contract this offseason.

But the long-term injuries of Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert left Pinson overexposed and in a difficult situation. After being a knife of the Swiss army as a collegian and rookie (saving only 4% of his 2018-19 minutes to the leader, by Cleaning The Glass), Pinson was invited to execute the second unit of the Nets and to be the only support from Spencer Dinwiddie. for much of the season.

Pinson’s shot (29%), 3-point percentage (18.8) and offensive rating (81) all took a step back from his rookie season. His offensive rating was the worst in the NBA for players who have exceeded 20 appearances on Basketball Reference.

Even if he is not injured in the lineup, or if the season does not resume, Pinson could find himself in motion during the off-season. He was mentioned by Bleacher Report as part of a potential package (with Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince and a first-round pick) to attempt to land the Kings sniper Buddy Hield.