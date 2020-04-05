The Post ranks the top 18 holes of golf on public courses in the New York metropolitan area

The requests were heard and the Post responded!

After such an impressive return from our flawless list of “18 best holes in the metropolitan area” last Sunday, several readers eloquently described their frustration with so many of these holes on private courses.

Hey yo they said how to make 18 holes we can play!

Ah, we are a people’s newspaper. Thus, the intrepid golf scribes Brett Cyrgalis and Mark Cannizzaro have once again exploited their unlimited knowledge of golf in the region to present to you “The 18 best holes on public courses in the metropolitan area”.

Like our first list, it is completely objective. The notices are beyond reproach, and the list is complete, with only one hole per course authorized. No holes in the entire area have been overlooked, and there has been no disagreement as to what should and should not be included. Access to these golf courses must be cherished, and these holes are the best of the lot.

It should also be remembered that we have such high quality golf in this area, public and private. The rest of the country – if not the rest of the world – weeps for our embarrassment of wealth. (Plus, you know, all of the British Isles, where even the most stuffy clubs allow outdoor play.)

Here are our courses accessible to everyone with a few shillings in their pocket. These are tracks that have hosted major championships, like Bethpage Black, and historic timepieces like Timber Point on the south shore of Long Island, and the nearby Lido Golf Club, echoing the masterpiece of BC Macdonald at the start of the 20th century (now extinct) on the Atlantic Ocean.

In Danbury, Connecticut is Richter Park, an absolute gem of a track playing along the West Lake Reservoir and Boggs Pond. Across the Hudson River in Rockland County is the turbulent Patriot Hills Golf Club, with elevation changes that make you dizzy. Traveling south, the oldest public golf course in the country is in the Bronx at majestic Van Cortlandt Park, then over the Whitestone Bridge, the newest course in the five boroughs, the funky Trump Ferry Point, with its artificial mounds and artificial fescue.

Golf is full of accessibility and quality in New Jersey, the Crystal Springs Resort in Sussex has more than one great course, while continuing south it continues to roll, from Knoll West near Parsippany to Neshanic Valley in Somerset County, which held the 2012 US Women’s Public Links Championship.

In this period of global health crisis, it is difficult to know which courts are still open and which are closed in the name of social distancing. But it’s worth the call to see if a friendly walk is still available. And now you know exactly where to go – no doubt.

Best 18 holes on public courses in the metropolitan area

1. Bethpage Black No. 4: Par 5, 517 yards

Cyrgalis: It is the best hole on the best public course east of Pebble Beach. Enough said.

Cannizzaro: It was such a good hole that it made our top 18 hole in the metropolitan area, which included some of the most exclusive private clubs in the country. A classic three-hit par-5 with deep cross bunkering making it one of the most visually pleasing holes you’ll see anywhere.

2. Timber Point (Blue) No. 5: Par 3, 207 yards

Cyrgalis: A remnant of the great golf course built by Colt & Alison in the 1920s – because of the constraints of the terrain and nine additional holes – it is still one of the best par-3s in the region.

Cannizzaro: The hole called “Gibraltar” plays on an elevated green which overlooks the Great South Bay. Without tree protection, beware of the wind which can wreak havoc with tee shots here.

3. Trump Ferry Point No. 18: Par 5, 576 yards

Cyrgalis: Modernity in full swing, with a course of false ties that always ends very entertaining at the base of the Whitestone bridge.

Cannizzaro: The sweep of the downhill finishing hole is a closer classic in that it is difficult, requires appropriate positioning off the tee and offers one of the most spectacular views of the region’s courses with the canvas Whitestone. background.

4. Richter Park No. 12: Par 5, 527 yards

Cyrgalis: What a view, to come out of the trees and a sloping fairway to the best green site of the course, nestled in Boggs Pond.

Cannizzaro: The best hole on one of the best public routes in the region. Difficult approach towards a green peninsula protected by water on the right and at the rear.

5. Lido Golf Club, 16: Par 5, 487 yards

Cyrgalis: The challenge is an island fairway in the shape of a letter “Y”, playing on a green perched above a marsh covered with reeds. Pleasure is the summer breeze coming from behind off the Reynolds Canal.

Cannizzaro: This par-5, accessible at risk-reward, is a tribute to C.B. Macdonald’s “Channel Hole” at the original Lido.

6. Patriot Hills No. 3: Par 5, 476 yards

Cyrgalis: The high kick is an adrenaline rush, and going up the green path is a brain tornado.

Cannizzaro: If you like raised tees and spectacular views, you will love this hole. Its name is “Shatemuc,” which is the Native American name for the Hudson River, which you can see on the rear tees.

7. Montauk Downs # 12: Par 3, 226 yards

Cyrgalis: The challenge of this Robert Trent Jones course is never more obvious than on this brutal par-3, a blow of descent with a long iron and a prayer on two deep bunkers.

Cannizzaro: An intimidating long par-3 that might require a pilot for some shorter hitters when the wind is up, which is usually at the tip of Long Island. A raised green protected by bunkers complicates matters.

8. Bethpage Red No. 15: Par 4, 482 yards

Cyrgalis: If it weren’t in the same park as The Black, it would be well ranked for holes like that long, straight dogleg that plays up to a green plateau.

Cannizzaro: This A.W. The Tillinghast gemstone – which is a brutal long dog leg with hiding tree problems – has sharp teeth similar to a number of crushing holes on the black course.

9. Crystal Springs # 11: par 3, 186 meters

Cyrgalis: Have you ever seen a dog-shaped green, supported by a rock outcrop, playing from a T-shirt on top of a cliff and above a beautiful pond? No? Well, here.

Cannizzaro: One of the most visually spectacular tee shots you’ll see anywhere, with an 80-foot drop from a limestone quarry to a green protected by a pond hugging the left side of the hole.

10. Harbor Links No. 6: Par 5, 521 yards

Cyrgalis: The second fairway hole divided straight, this one plays along the sloping wall of what used to be a sand mine, with the more aggressive game that defies boundaries, giving a better chance of coming home in of them.

Cannizzaro: One of the many holes on the course that has a divided fairway, giving you a choice off the tee. If you feel good with your driver, take the aggressive lane out of bounds … if you dare.

11. Pound Ridge Golf Club: No. 13, Par 5, 480 yards

Cyrgalis: Nothing describes this diabolical conception of Pete Dye more than this extremely narrow par-5 with a tee shot on a giant rock, with rock walls at the bottom right.

Cannizzaro: The only dye course in our area, and this hole is a classic dye in that it is visually intimidating with a giant rock in the middle of the fairway.

12. Ballyowen No. 6: Par 3, 203 yards

Cyrgalis: It is New Jersey’s best public golf course, and this par-3 on the delicate green water shows exactly why (just like the piper playing at sunset).

Cannizzaro: They all carry water in a large complex green that runs from back to front and from left to right, which shouts “stay below the hole”. It’s a three-hit putt.

13. Neshanic Valley No. 7: Par-4, 336 yards.

Cyrgalis: Playing from the right T-shirt and throwing one up there near the green can be attractive, while a layup in the fatty part of the fairway is probably the right game.

Cannizzaro: Course architect Michael Hurdzan once said, “The magic of par-4 courts is that they make average golfers feel like the pros.” It’s a beauty of a short par-4 risk-reward with the smallest green on the course.

14. Smithtown Landing No. 18: Par 4, 390 yards

Cyrgalis: Years ago, when it was private, the green sloping fairway was used as a ski slope. In summer, the approach remains magnificent, with the Nissequogue River in the background.

Cannizzaro: One of the best closing holes on Long Island, a dogleg on the left on a hill towards a green on several levels guarded by the bunkering and a neighboring pond on the right.

15. Wild Turkey No. 7: Par 3, 208 yards

Cyrgalis: A magnificent par-3 on a pond and a stone quarry, with the woods rising in the subtle mountains in the background.

Cannizzaro: There is no place to miss, with a forced portage on a quarry lake. If you’re short of the tee, you’re wet. If you are long, you are in the woods.

16. Knoll West No. 18: Par 4, 439 yards

Cyrgalis: It’s not hard to understand why the course architect Charles Banks was nicknamed “Steam Shovel”. These deep punitive bunkers were his calling card.

Cannizzaro: One of New Jersey’s best public closing holes, with the signature of Banks, intimidating deep bunkers. This hole almost always leaves you with a long approach shot which can be swallowed up by the deep bunker facing the green.

17. Van Cortlandt Park No. 2: Par 5, 619 yards

Cyrgalis: You hit it, you hit it again, you hit it again, and finally you come on this epic journey through the trees of the Bronx.

Cannizzaro: This hole is known as “The Babe,” named after the iconic Yankees’ iconic Babe Ruth, who played on the course. Unless you’re Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy or Dustin Johnson, it’s a three-hole hole.

18. Hominy Hill No. 14: Par 5, 535 yards.

Cyrgalis: A classic par-5, with water in front of the green requiring heroism or caution.

Cannizzaro: The course architect, Robert Trent Jones, gives you a lot to think about on this hole to the right of Dogleg, with a pond facing the green. Third difficult shot, which can often come from a descent.

Honorable mention “Emergency 9”: Island’s End no 16, Bethpage Green no 17, Fairchild Wheeler (black) no 10, Royce Brook no 5, Eisenhower Park Red no 12, Indian Island no 5, Bowling Green No 4, Howell Park # 17, Bethpage Yellow # 13.