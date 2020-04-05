The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has increased by 20% in one day, the lockdown is expected until May

The closure of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom could extend until the end of May, a government adviser warned on Saturday.

“We want to move to a situation where, at least by the end of May, we will be able to substitute less intensive measures, more based on technology and tests, for the complete lockdown that we have now,” said adviser Neil. Ferguson, professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told BBC Radio on Saturday.

Britain added 708 dead on Friday – a staggering 20% ​​increase from the previous day, for a total of at least 4,313. Authorities have documented 42,000 confirmed infections there.

Ferguson said he expects cases to peak in 10 days if social distancing measures continue to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has closed non-essential businesses indefinitely on March 23 after members of his government have expressed reluctance to shut down the country’s economy.

Some still fear that the cost of the closure will be higher than that of the disease.

“If we continue with the lockout, it saves us more time, we can think about it more, but it doesn’t solve anything – it’s a placeholder,” said Graham Medley, senior government adviser and chief designer of the pandemic. The Times newspaper.

“We sort of painted ourselves in a corner, because then the question will be, what do we do now? In general terms, will we continue to harm children to protect the vulnerable or not? “

With post wires