by April 5, 2020 Top News
The National Democratic Convention could be a “virtual” event

Joe Biden said on Sunday that the previously postponed National Democratic Convention could be a “virtual” event due to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, we’re going to have to make a convention, we may have to make a virtual convention,” said former Democratic Vice President and President 2020. ABC News “” This week “.

“I think we should think about it right now. The idea of ​​holding a convention is going to be necessary, but we may not be able to put 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 people in the same place and that is very possible. “

The National Democratic Committee announced last week that it was postponing the Milwaukee convention from July 13 to 16 until the week of August 17 due to uncertainty about the spread of the virus.

The Republican National Convention will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, from August 24 to 27.

President Trump said he saw no reason to change the plan.

“We don’t have an emergency plan. We will have the convention at the end of August, and we think that by the end of August, we will be in great shape. It’s going to be in North Carolina, in Charlotte, and I think we’re going to have a big convention, “he said during the White House Coronavirus task force briefing on Saturday.


Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/05/joe-biden-democratic-national-convention-might-be-virtual-event/

