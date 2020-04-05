The future of judge Aaron and the state of the injuries discussed

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s slice: the Yankees.

If baseball returns this year, why wouldn’t the Yankees shut down Judge Aaron for 2020 and prepare him for the 2021 season? How many games will MLB play this year? They would take a 60-80% chance with him and may not have it by 2021. – Bruce J Morelli, Sr.

If the MLB has a season and if Aaron Judge is in good health, the Yankees will play against him because the games will obviously count and he is a big part of the lineup.

Major league teams are not sitting a healthy player while looking to the next season. As for the number of matches that will be played, nobody knows. As for trying his luck and not having a judge for the 2021 season, all the players are injured and this is probably not on the Yankees’ radar if the judge is healthy enough to play, regardless of the number of matches organized this year.

What was the reason Bucky Dent changed bats just before the homerun (against the Red Sox in the 1978 playoff game)? He didn’t seem to have broken his bat on the ground. – Michael Caruso

“I was using Mickey [Rivers]Bat in BP. I asked to try his bat. I was struggling. I cracked a hairline crack, so when I fouled the ball, he said, “You are using the wrong bat.” So he gave me the right one. “” Said Dent.

Submit your questions to the Yankees here for an answer in a future mail

Do you think the Yankees will make a big effort to re-sign Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and DJ LeMahieu when they become free agents after the 2020 season? – Frank Grampone

With the current situation, it is very difficult to read in the minds of the Yankees that they will sign throughout the field of free agents, not just the players you have interviewed. There are too many variables at play at this point. If there is a season, there will be less performance data than usual. Do the players want to stay? Will injuries play a role? As for my personal opinion, I would make LeMahieu the top priority, with Tanaka then and Paxton third.

Will the Yankees make a serious attempt to extend LeMahieu’s contract before the season starts? – Al Sibello

A similar question was asked last week regarding the Gleyber Torres expansion. In the spring of 2019, the Yankees extended Aaron Hicks with a seven-year contract valued at $ 70 million and Luis Severino for four years and $ 40 million. It was an indication that the Yankees are ready to listen. LeMahieu, who turns 31 in July, was a good deal when he signed a $ 24 million two-year contract before the 2019 season. Its price will go up, even if there is no 2020 season The Yankees love to have him and he likes to play in the Bronx, but let’s first see if there is a season to judge him on the field.

Who do you think will be in the Yankees starting rotation with Domingo German suspended and Luis Severino absent for the season with Tommy John surgery? – Chris Fiegler

So it’s Gerrit Cole, Tanaka, J.A. Bon, Jordan Montgomery and probably Jonathan Loaisiga or Luis Cessa, if Paxton is not ready if the season starts.

Given the judge’s history of injury, is it wise for the Yankees to end up giving him a long-term, high-income contract? – Lorenzo Gonzalez

The judge is one of the top 10 talents in the game who will be eligible for arbitration after the next two seasons. Aside from the injury factor, if I were the Yankees, I would make an effort to see what he is looking for in years and dollars for a deal that would redeem his years of refereeing and some of his seasons d ‘free agent. His injuries, however, could cloud the Yankees’ plans.

With all the talent of the minor leagues and the resources of the Yankees, why did the Yankees not trade against Francisco Lindor? – Leon Cisek

Lindor is a great talent who will be a free agent after the 2021 season and will play a premium position, so start with the Indians who are asking a lot for the 26-year-old shortstop. While the Yankees have talent in the system, their two best pitch prospects are Clarke Schmidt and Deivi Garcia, and the Indians would likely be looking for weapons ready for the major leagues and positioning players to face Lindor. I guess when you say “Yankee resources” you mean money. Remember, they gave Gerrit Cole $ 324 million this last off-season. And they firmly believe that 23-year-old Gleyber Torres can play shortstop and strike very well for far less money than Lindor will command when he becomes a free agent.