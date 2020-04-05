The 1995 UCLA championship team goes virtual for its 25th anniversary

The meeting required special arrangements. The software was downloaded, the volumes adjusted, the cameras of the laptops tilted.

After solving certain technical difficulties, a collection of familiar faces appeared on everyone’s screen. Old friends could be seen in bedrooms, living rooms, dens and kitchens. During the next two hours, the jokes spreading after midnight on the west coast, everyone was brought back to the same place.

“It was one of the most special nights I have ever had in my life,” said Jim Harrick, the old coach’s team once again tugging on their heartstrings.

Twenty-five years to the day after UCLA defeated Arkansas for its last national basketball championship on April 3, 1995, the Bruins reunited again in the most improbable way.

It was a Zoom meeting orchestrated by Toby Bailey, the team’s first year spark plug keeper that now inspired another success at the end of Friday evening. Bailey was sort of a virtual meeting scholar because he had held them with his family and in his job as a basketball agent in the midst of the new coronavirus epidemic.

“I felt like it was my family too,” said Bailey of the Bruins, “so why don’t we do the same thing and get all the guys together?”

The 21 participants reflected a global gathering. George Zidek connected from the Czech Republic, J.R. Sakuragi (formerly Henderson) from Japan and Ike Nwankwo from Thailand.

There were three team leaders, sports information specialist Bill Bennett and each coach, once Lorenzo Romar figured out how to join the call after a 15-minute delay. The only players missing were Kevin Dempsey and omm’A Givens.

It was the team’s most comprehensive gathering since winning the title and began a victory tour that included a visit to the White House. Players and coaches were scattered at previous meetings, with only a handful attending a 20-year celebration in 2015 at the Pauley Pavilion.

The first hour of the call was devoted to the personal update, to the players, followed by the assistant coaches and finally Harrick. The second hour was free riffing.

“There were things we talked about on this call last night that we didn’t talk about 25 years ago, and coach Harrick took advantage of it,” said forward striker Kris Johnson. year.

Said Harrick, remembering those stories with a chuckle, “Do you remember when we did this?” Do you remember when we did this? You know, I didn’t know some of these things and it was crazy. Oh darn. It was funny.”

Although so much has changed since their great triumph, the Bruins enjoyed a comforting similarity when reconnected.

“Everyone fell back into the roles we had 25 years ago,” said Bailey.

Members of the 1995 UCLA Championship team (from left to right) – coach Jim Harrick, Kris Johnson, Toby Bailey, Charles O’Bannon, Tyus Edney and Ed O’Bannon – are honored at halftime during of a game between the Bruins and Oregon in 2015. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Mark Gottfried, then Harrick’s assistant and now his boss at Cal State Northridge, imitated Harrick’s twang in West Virginia while remembering how he would perform a training exercise. Everyone giggled at the memory of Romar picking up Ed O’Bannon’s saliva-soaked mouthpiece after O’Bannon threw it out of the field in disgust after absorbing an elbow in practice.

“There have been so many moments when we are just uncontrollable laughter,” said Johnson.

Bob Myers, then on foot and now general manager of the Golden State Warriors, shared how he thought the championship race started with a loss. At halftime in the UCLA first round game against the Tulsa at the NCAA tournament the previous season, the Bruins trailing by 25 points, O’Bannon started a chair throwing tirade in the locker room .

“I will never let that happen again!” O’Bannon screamed before the Bruins started a 112-102 loss that allowed them to focus on the buyout the following season.

Of course, no memory of the UCLA title would be complete without a mention of Tyus Edney’s ocean-to-coast play with 4.8 seconds remaining in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

“I thanked Tyus for successfully shooting Missouri,” said Nwankwo, “telling him that he had paid my mortgage and my children’s school fees in private schools.”

Laughter couldn’t completely surround the Bruins with sober thinking about the global pandemic. Stories have been shared about being trapped at home for the past three weeks, only venturing outside wearing masks and gloves. Zidek’s son Jan, who plays for Romar at Pepperdine, returned to Prague after the campus closed.

“George has been in the basement making jokes about social distance with children,” said Johnson, “but everyone is aware of [the virus]everyone is in good health and doing what they can to smooth this curve. “

These Bruins realize that the crisis is going to change the world irrevocably, although it can never touch the memories they created, the bonds they forged or the night all these years later that they were able to share their love for each other.

“It’s really strange, it’s a whole new world we live in and it’s going to be even crazier when we get out of this thing – it’ll never be the same again,” said Bailey. “But the good thing is that it does. … We brought back all the guys and I haven’t seen these guys in 25 years, so there are good parts in this dark cloud, there are silver liners.