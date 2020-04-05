Thaddeus Moss: an interesting TE possibility for Jets

The close end is one of the strongest positions for the Jets entering the 2020 season, but I could still see them using a choice of mid or end of round to secure the position in the future.

Chris Herndon was expected to play a big part in their attack last year, but a suspension and two injuries limited him to one game. He is expected to be in good health in 2020 and will again be considered one of Sam Darnold’s main goals.

The absence of Herndon led to the emergence of Ryan Griffin, who was an afterthought when he signed just before training camp, but became a big part of the offense with five touchdowns. The Jets signed it for a contract extension in November.

The Jets also have Trevon Wesco, who was drafted last year, and Daniel Brown at the station, so they have some depth at the moment.

The question is how safe they are in the future. Herndon must now prove that he can stay on the pitch. Griffin is 30 and won’t be around for a long time.

If GM Joe Douglas decides to take a close end, it probably won’t happen until day 3 and will no longer be a development player who can immediately contribute to special teams.

Jared Pinkney of Vanderbilt and Harrison Bryant of Florida Atlantic are names to watch. The most interesting story could be if they take Thaddeus Moss from LSU, who is the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

The Jets have pushed back tight ends in each of the past three years – Jordan Leggett, Herndon and Wesco. Herndon has the potential to be an impact player. He would be their first choice in this position since Dustin Keller in 2008 which had a major impact on the offense.

Historically, this has been a tricky position for the Jets when it comes to writing. Fans have scars from Johnny Mitchell and Kyle Brady in the 1990s.

Douglas will not take a close end in the first round this year, but perhaps on day 3, he adds to the position.