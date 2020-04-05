Stores are scrambling to get masks for their employees. it is not an easy task

So, when the US government recommended on Friday that people wear masks in public, the company’s efforts to provide masks to their employees became even more crucial.

The problem is that the masks are extremely difficult to find at the moment.

Kroger wanted to give store workers masks to protect them from the coronavirus. But it was difficult to get them from a supplier: the Italian government needed them for its healthcare workers.

Kroger KR (( Althoughsays it has always been able to secure masks for most workers, the example highlights the difficulties faced by grocery stores, retailers and on-demand delivery companies. As the virus spread from Asia at the start of the year to the Middle East, Europe and North America, masks have become rare. This has resulted in a shortage of masks worldwide and hospitals are struggling to obtain supplies.

Many large chains that remained open during the epidemic have been slow to provide workers with masks, despite growing concerns from workers and unions. But a wave of companies changed positions this week before new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

Walmart WMT (( Target TGT (( Amazon AMZN (( Lowe’s LOW (( Walgreens WBA (( , Instacart and Doordash have all announced in recent days that they will begin providing workers with masks in the coming weeks. Some companies say they will “strongly encourage” workers to wear masks, while others have said they will offer them to workers who want to wear them.

Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, expected to secure protective equipment to avoid limiting equipment that could go to healthcare workers and hospitals, Dan Bartlett, vice president of corporate affairs, told reporters. The company will need more than seven million masks a week for its employees, he said. The first shipment will arrive in one to two weeks.

“The millions of masks we ordered weeks ago are arriving now, and we are distributing them to our teams as soon as possible,” Amazon spokesperson Alyssa Bronikowski said on Friday. “The masks will be available today in select locations and in all locations early next week.”

But for the millions of workers at these companies, the masks could arrive too late: the coronavirus hotspots in places like New York and Michigan should peak in the coming days.

Mixed signals and homemade masks

Federal agencies and officials have sent mixed messages about the use of masks.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced new White House directives that the CDC advises using “non-medical tissue” face covers, although he said it was voluntary and that he would not wear one. It was a reversal of previous guidelines which suggested that masks were not necessary for people who were not sick.

The evolution of the position puts additional pressure on companies to provide masks to those who continue to show up to work for essential jobs and who could endanger their health.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Labor Department, which administers the Occupational Safety Act, says workers in “some high-volume retail businesses” have “medium exposure risk” and employers should “consider offering face masks to sick employees and customers.”

Grocers are trying creative ways to get their hands on masks.

Trader Joe’s has them made by a manufacturer who makes his shirts, a spokesperson said. Walmart initially sources masks from China and plans to also bring them into the United States, a spokesperson said.

Morton Williams, a grocery chain in New York, forces its employees to wear masks, said owner Avi Kaner. He gets them from a maintenance supply company and Wakefern, the owner of ShopRite.

Kaner’s mother also “sews homemade clothing” for the employees.

For other chains, it was more difficult. “Karns is trying to get masks, but this is problematic,” said Andrea Karns, a representative for Karns Foods, a chain of nine grocery stores in Pennsylvania.

Traditional suppliers contacted by Karns are required to divert their masks to medical personnel, so that the company searches for source masks online.

“We have a first order for disposable masks that will arrive the next day, but we know our needs go far beyond our current inventory,” she said.

Some companies like Kroger and union leaders are pushing state and federal legislators to appoint grocers as emergency workers. This status would allow grocers to have priority access to personal protective equipment. Vermont and Minnesota have designated them as emergency workers, while a few states have other special designations for grocery workers.

Without access to personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks, “grocers are more at risk of being exposed to the virus,” said a spokesperson for the United Food and Beverage Workers Union. trade, representing 1.3 million workers in Kroger, Albertsons and other chains.

Karns believes that “having grocers included as an approved PPE recipient is necessary in this situation”. This has not yet happened in Pennsylvania.

“Until then, we are working our best to find and equip our team members with protective equipment,” she said.