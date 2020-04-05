Stores are scrambling to get masks for their employees. it is not an easy task

So, when the US government recommended on Friday that people wear masks in public, the company’s efforts to provide masks to their employees became even more crucial.
The problem is that the masks are extremely difficult to find at the moment.
Kroger wanted to give store workers masks to protect them from the coronavirus. But it was difficult to get them from a supplier: the Italian government needed them for its healthcare workers.
Many large chains that remained open during the epidemic have been slow to provide workers with masks, despite growing concerns from workers and unions. But a wave of companies changed positions this week before new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.
“The millions of masks we ordered weeks ago are arriving now, and we are distributing them to our teams as soon as possible,” Amazon spokesperson Alyssa Bronikowski said on Friday. “The masks will be available today in select locations and in all locations early next week.”
But for the millions of workers at these companies, the masks could arrive too late: the coronavirus hotspots in places like New York and Michigan should peak in the coming days.
Mixed signals and homemade masks
Federal agencies and officials have sent mixed messages about the use of masks.
On Friday, President Donald Trump announced new White House directives that the CDC advises using “non-medical tissue” face covers, although he said it was voluntary and that he would not wear one. It was a reversal of previous guidelines which suggested that masks were not necessary for people who were not sick.
The evolution of the position puts additional pressure on companies to provide masks to those who continue to show up to work for essential jobs and who could endanger their health.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Labor Department, which administers the Occupational Safety Act, says workers in “some high-volume retail businesses” have “medium exposure risk” and employers should “consider offering face masks to sick employees and customers.”
Grocers are trying creative ways to get their hands on masks.
Trader Joe’s has them made by a manufacturer who makes his shirts, a spokesperson said. Walmart initially sources masks from China and plans to also bring them into the United States, a spokesperson said.
Morton Williams, a grocery chain in New York, forces its employees to wear masks, said owner Avi Kaner. He gets them from a maintenance supply company and Wakefern, the owner of ShopRite.
Kaner’s mother also “sews homemade clothing” for the employees.
For other chains, it was more difficult. “Karns is trying to get masks, but this is problematic,” said Andrea Karns, a representative for Karns Foods, a chain of nine grocery stores in Pennsylvania.
Traditional suppliers contacted by Karns are required to divert their masks to medical personnel, so that the company searches for source masks online.
“We have a first order for disposable masks that will arrive the next day, but we know our needs go far beyond our current inventory,” she said.
Without access to personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks, “grocers are more at risk of being exposed to the virus,” said a spokesperson for the United Food and Beverage Workers Union. trade, representing 1.3 million workers in Kroger, Albertsons and other chains.
Karns believes that “having grocers included as an approved PPE recipient is necessary in this situation”. This has not yet happened in Pennsylvania.
“Until then, we are working our best to find and equip our team members with protective equipment,” she said.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/o71D_pbgokw/index.html