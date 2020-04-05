Stephen Moore warns that the United States could head for a great depression

Economist Stephen Moore has warned that the United States is heading for a Great Depression if the economy is not revived next month due to the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“At some point, we are going to have to make real decisions about the type of calamity we cause through the foreclosure of our economy. I’m not saying that we should be heedless of public health concerns … But at some point, we have to worry about what we do to our society and what kind of economy we are going to have after this is all over, “said Moore, who advised President Trump on the economy, told the host John Catsimatidis on his AM-970 radio show “The round table of cats” in an interview that aired on Sunday.

“If we go far beyond May 1, we face a potential Great Depression scenario,” said Moore.

Wall Street markets tumbled Friday after the federal government released the March Jobs Report, which showed that the US economy lost 701,000 jobs last month, ending a string of new hires years.

Moore said the unemployment rate in the country could worsen as the coronavirus spreads, reaching 23%.

The rate reached 24.9% in 1933 during the Great Depression.

The president, at an information meeting of the White House coronavirus task force on Saturday, said tough decisions had to be made about the economy.

“Because you know, at some point, you will lose more people this way because of all the problems caused, than you will with what we are doing right now,” Trump said of the orders. home support issued by governors across the country.

“What we’re doing right now, I think it’s going to be a big success, but you know what? I don’t know. We have a big decision to make at some point. Okay? We have a big decision “We have had that extra time, but as I said from the start, the cure cannot be worse than the problem itself.”

“We have to reopen our country,” said Trump. “We don’t want to do this for months and months and months.”

Trump had called for the economy to open by April 12, Easter Sunday, but turned around and extended the restrictions until April 30.