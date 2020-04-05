States adapt to governance in the time of coronaviruses

The pandemic has disrupted the 2020 sessions of state legislatures and forced state legislators to adopt innovative forms of “doing as usual” in this time of unprecedented health crisis.

“There’s certainly been good adaptability in a time nobody expected,” Gene Rose, spokesperson for NCSL, told CNN. “It is historic, even in 1918, when we had the Spanish flu epidemic, state legislators were not considered places of power. But that has definitely changed over the years.”

Last week, the Arkansas General Assembly met at the nearby University of Arkansas-Little Rock Basketball Arena. The 100 members of the Arkansas House of Representatives spread across the 5,600 seats Jack Stevens Center adopt emergency funding bills for coronaviruses, according to Cecillea Pond-Mayo, spokesman for Arkansas House.

“The governor asked us to meet for an extraordinary session and after examining our current room and accommodating a hundred members, it was agreed by the leaders to move it to the nearby arena to take account of social distances”, said Pond-Mayo.

Dubbed the “2020 Extraordinary Session,” the meeting marked the first time that Arkansas lawmakers held a legislative session on a non-government site and only the second time in recent history that the House of Representatives of the ‘Arkansas met outside the Capitol. The last time was in very different circumstances: about six years ago, MPs met at the Old State House while the current Capitol building was under construction, Pond-Mayo told CNN.

According to Pond-Mayo, Arkansas lawmakers also received “health exams” in the form of temperature checks and were asked about their trip in the past 14 days.

Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd tweeted an image of the day’s proceedings: “The House and the Senate met in a short period of time and in a unified voice told the Arkansans that we are taking action to deal with this crisis. “

Switch to remote voting

On Tuesday evening, the New York State Senate held its first “unprecedented” remote session, during which the legislature began to attack the state budget. According to Senate spokesman Gary Ginsburg, the Senate has a legal obligation to adopt the state budget by April 1, which arrived on time and was signed by the governor “as of habit “.

“In these unprecedented times, our state government needs continuity and must demonstrate leadership and action,” said Senate majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins ​​before the historic vote. “The decision to allow limited distance voting will ensure that the government continues to operate and do the work that New Yorkers expect of us.”

The normally crowded Capitol Hall was uncrowded, with only a few legislators out of the 63 members. The new remote voting procedure option came just a day after the chamber marked its first confirmed case of Covid-19. Senator James L. Seward, a Republican, announced Monday that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus and had mild symptoms.

The New York State Assembly is also expected to adopt a similar system later this week. At least four members of the assembly have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

State legislatures South Dakota and Vermont have also moved to remote voting, allowing legislators to participate in crucial votes from their homes. the Utah Legislature is also planning a special “virtual” session.

Vermont Capitol chief Matthew Romei told CNN that the state capitol building has been a “ghost town for the past few days.”

“Everyone’s meeting by Zoom , everyone has learned to participate in this Zoom meeting. This is definitely a change, “said Romei.” I don’t think anyone has seen anything like this. … We are a technology-intensive society, and perhaps one of the last bastions of this type was in the state legislature. “

“Are we doing things we don’t normally do? Sure, absolutely. But what we’re focusing on right now is making sure the state legislature can do its job, whatever it is. take it, “he added.

Judicial battle over the future of the legislative session

In at least one state, the postponement of the legislative session has triggered prosecutions. The Colorado State Assembly, divided into two parts, filed opposing lawsuits in late March for the time that lawmakers would have left at the Capitol when they returned. The state Supreme Court finally sided with the Democrats on this issue this week.

The state constitution obliges the legislator to conclude its work 120 days after the convocation. These days have been interpreted by both parties to mean 120 "consecutive and continuous days", according to a joint bill who suspended the 2020 session.

The Colorado Assembly first met for the 2020 legislative session on January 8, according to the legislative calendar, with an expected end date of May 6. However, on May 16, the assembly adopted a joint resolution to suspend the session for two weeks, until March 30.

according to the Democratic Court file. In response, Democratic lawmakers, who hold a majority in both chambers of the state legislature – Chamber and Senate – argued that the deadline no longer applied in the midst of a “declared emergency in the event of a disaster” and that the countdown of days would start again. once the assembly returns to the Capitol,

The Republicans, on the other hand, have argued that the May 6 deadline is being met and that such a change in the way “working days” are counted violates the state’s constitution, according to their file . As such, the Republicans noted that the governor has the power to call a special legislative session that would call the assembly after the deadline.

Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, both Democrats, in a separate memory , sided with the Democratic majority, noting in their files that the state constitution contained a provision authorizing exceptions in the event of disruption of the ordinary session, in particular a “public health disaster beyond the control of the ‘General Assembly and causing widespread infections – such as COVID19. “

Colorado Supreme Court Wednesday statue that the state legislative session no longer needs to end on May 6, declaring in the decision that “” one hundred and twenty calendar days “is ambiguous as to whether these calendar days should be counted consecutively.” The decision then noted that an extraordinary session would be “inadequate” and is a narrow function in relation to the broader and more general purpose of the ordinary session of the legislature. ”

Colorado legislative session suspended, Democrat House President KC Becker said Colorado public radio station that lawmakers are still negotiating on the right day to return.

“This is an unprecedented period that calls for thoughtful action. We will continue to look at the data and speak to public health experts to determine when it is safe to return to the Capitol. Once we return, we will need everyone at the table to solve our toughest challenges, “said Becker to CPR.