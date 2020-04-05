Sports Day: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Breaks Goal Record

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar landed the jackpot in Las Vegas on that date in 1984 when he sank a 15-foot right-handed hook that made him the most successful player in NBA history.

Abdul-Jabbar surpassed the record holder and former center of the Lakers Wilt Chamberlain with 31,419 career points with 8:53 left in a 129-115 win over Utah Jazz. Chamberlain, who was to attend but did not, had held the record since retiring in 1973. Abdul-Jabbar would end his career with 38,387 points in the regular season, still the record.

The Lakers would have played in Oklahoma City Sunday at the Staples Center if the season had not been postponed indefinitely by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lakers have gone 3-0 against the Thunder this season.

In baseball, the Dodgers faced off against the Giants in a Sunday night game in San Francisco. And the Angels would have concluded a three-game streak with the Houston Astros at Anaheim.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1915 – Jess Willard, nicknamed “the great white hope,” eliminates Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight champion, in the 26th round of a 45-round bout to win the world heavyweight title at Oriental Park in Havana .

1927 – Johnny Weissmuller broke his 200m freestyle record in seven seconds in 2:08 at the US Swimming Championships in San Francisco. He also lowers his own record in 100 to 51 seconds, a record that lasts 17 years.

1959 – Art Wall takes a birdie in five of the last six holes and shoots a 66th final to outrun Cary Middlecoff and win the Masters. Wall started the day tied for 13th, six shots behind the co-leaders, including Arnold Palmer.

1970 – New York beats Detroit 9-5 to take fourth place and last place in the NHL East Division playoffs. The Rangers are the first team to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs with goals scored in a tie with the Montreal Canadiens.

1993 – Donald Williams scores 25 points to lead North Carolina to a 77-71 victory over the Michigan Fab Five in the NCAA Final at the New Orleans Superdome. The game is decided on a free throw from a technical foul on Chris Webber when he calls a time-out that the Wolverines did not have.

1997 – Bruce Baumgartner wins an eighth World Cup gold medal, beating David Musulbes 2-1 in overtime at 275½ pounds as the United States routs Russia 25-7.

2008 – In the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio, Memphis defeated UCLA 78-63 in the first semifinal to improve their record to 38-1, becoming the most winning team of a season. Russell Westbrook scores 22 points for the Bruins. In the second semifinal, Brandon Rush of Kansas scores 25 points while the Jayhawks beat North Carolina 84-66.

2009 – Brittany Lincicome, 23, sinks a four-foot eagle putt on # 18 in the final round to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship for her first major title. The 279 under the peer of Lincicome is a better shot than the finalists Kristy McPherson and Cristie Kerr.

2010 – Duke won his fourth NCAA championship, retaining Butler 61-59 at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis after surviving Gordon Hayward’s desperate half-court attempt with four seconds to hit the rim.

2016 – Connecticut wins an unprecedented fourth consecutive national women’s basketball title, concluding a perfect season by ranking Syracuse 82-51. Coach Geno Auriemma overtakes John Wooden of UCLA with his 11th national championship and a sixth undefeated season.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press