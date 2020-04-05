Spain registers smallest increase in coronavirus deaths since early March

Pedro Sanchez in the Spanish Parliament this week.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez spoke to newspapers across Europe to throw a glove at the European Union: “Either we take up this challenge, or we will fail as a union”.

Writing in 10 major newspapers, including The Guardian, El País, Le Monde, La Repubblica and Frankfurter Allegemeine Zeitung, Sanchez says: “We have come to a critical time when even the most fervently pro-European countries and governments, as c ‘is the case of Spain, need real proof of commitment.

Sanchez’s remarks are part of a bitter confrontation between several EU states – including Spain, Italy, France and Portugal on the one hand and the Netherlands and Germany on the other – on the financing of the European recovery once the coronavirus pandemic has receded.

Sanchez describes the virus as “an invisible enemy who is testing the future of the European project”.

“Without solidarity, there can be no cohesion, without cohesion, there will be disaffection and the credibility of the European project will be seriously compromised”, he writes.

Sanchez says current plans, such as the European Central Bank’s bond purchase program, are not enough. Europe, he says, “must build a wartime economy and promote European resistance, reconstruction and recovery”, essentially a “new Marshall Plan which will require the support of all the common EU institutions “

Two weeks ago, a long videoconference between EU leaders ended acrimoniously, Spain and Italy denouncing the refusal of other governments to consider a “coronabond” at European level.

France, Italy and Spain and six other eurozone governments had called for a joint European debt to finance the fight against coronaviruses, declaring to the President of the European Council Charles Michel that the EU was to “work on a common debt instrument issued by a European institution to raise funds on the market on the same basis and for the benefit of all Member States. “

Sanchez returned to the theme on Sunday – saying that European solidarity “must ensure that there is no gap between the north and the south, that we leave no one behind.”