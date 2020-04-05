Spain Coronavirus: rising death toll shows signs of flattening

Deaths represent an increase of 7.3% but are the smallest increase since March 26.

On Thursday, the death toll in Spain exceeded 10,000, and the country joined Italy as one of only two to report five deaths.

The most recent data from the ministry shows that there are now 78,733 active cases of Covid-19 in Spain, an increase of 2,511 from Thursday – but also the smallest daily increase since March 20.

A total of 6,532 people have been admitted to intensive care units since the start of the pandemic.

The Spanish Ministry of Health has also reported that 34,219 people have recovered from the virus – about 4,000 more than the number announced on Friday, and an increase of 12%. As the number of active cases continues to increase, the rate of increase continues to slow. The latest figures show that the number of active cases registered has increased by 3% since Friday. The peak on March 19 was a 27% increase in one day. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that the country’s state of alert, which places strict limits on popular movements and continues to close schools and most businesses, will continue for another two weeks, until April 26 . “We are facing the great crisis of our lives,” said Sanchez in a national speech. The state of alarm had already been extended until April 11. The government will ask the Spanish parliament to approve the extension on Tuesday. Sanchez added: “Weeks of strict restrictions await us. We ask families to stay at home. Young people to continue studying, to keep their momentum going. Old people to protect themselves.” He said he understood how difficult it was for the nation to continue to isolate themselves at home for two more weeks. “These days test our serenity. These are hectic days. They make us anxious for our friends and family. These are the most difficult days of our lives,” added Sanchez. Sanchez also said that the government was preparing a plan for a possible resumption of economic and social activity, once the curve of the coronavirus pandemic had flattened. “Once the curve goes down clearly, a new scenario will open, a second stage, the gradual return to a new social normality and to a reconstruction of our economy and the social impact which it has in the form of losses of jobs, “said Sanchez. “In reconstruction, we will have to protect the most vulnerable. In this emergency, no one will be left behind. Our strength will come from the union between businesses, the administration and the different regions.” To learn more about the coronavirus pandemic, go to here

