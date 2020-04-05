South Bend parks remove amenities to discourage gatherings

While spending time outdoors is important for mental health during the pandemic, it is also important to practice appropriate social distancing.

16 News Now has learned how the city of South Bend is making public gatherings more difficult, hoping to smooth the curve.

Previously, there were basketball hoops in Kelly Park, but now there are only messages. The rims have been removed by teams from the city of South Bend.

It’s the scene from a park in Granger on Thursday. A crowded basketball game. Several pickle games take place on the tennis courts. Even some children run the bases.

While it may seem innocent, and it generally would be, these are some of the least encouraged activities to do outside when you are trying to stop the spread in our community.

“The equipment that you get to know and love in our parks, whether it’s basketball courts, playgrounds, tennis courts, they’re all going to be shut down. be careful in the appropriate areas. In some cases, we have had to take a little more extreme measures, like removing the basketball hoops so people don’t have that temptation in front of them, “said Aaron Perri, Director of South Bend Venues art and parks.

Perri also highlighted the importance of avoiding meeting someone outside your home.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department says it will stop basketball games or other group activities if it breaks your home stay, but don’t expect a ticket or a fine.