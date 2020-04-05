Shop towels filter better than t-shirts for DIY coronavirus masks

After President Trump said Friday AAmericans can wear face masks (if they wish) – and experts say now they can help stop the coronavirus – people go to DIY, make their own face protectors en masse.

But a small clothing manufacturer in Los Angeles says not to use a T-shirt, as the government has suggested, but blue shop towels instead.

Using blue shop towels in homemade masks can filter particles two to three times better than cotton, according to Lindsay Medoff, CEO of Suay Sew Shop.

Medoff and his girlfriend Chloe Schempf were dismayed that all of the instructions for DYI masks required porous cotton weavings that could not filter out microscopic particles of pathogens, and became obsessed with finding a better tissue at work.

They built a laboratory capable of testing particle filtration down to 0.3 microns and tested all the fabrics they could find, from coffee filters to industrial materials.

Medoff was even more disgusted with the recommendations to use a bandana.

“The recommendation of a bandana made me sick,” said Schempf Internal to the business community. “I couldn’t understand how to go from a 2020 N95 mask to a 1918 cotton mask with variable filtration from 20% to 60%.”

The ideal material turned out to be stretchy blue hydro polyester knit shop towels.

So Schempf, Medoff, and his business partner, Heather Pavlu, co-owner of Suay Sew Shop, searched for the right materials and discovered “by adding two blue shop towels and using a design that produces a more fitted mask, they could make a mask that could block up to 95% of the particles, while cotton masks have blocked 20% to 60% of the particles, “according to Business Insider.

Women are currently sewing and donating their new masks (as well as the design) while collecting money to pay their workers.