RNC and Wisconsin Republicans File Emergency Petition in Voting Conflict

In the emergency petition, filed Saturday afternoon, lawyers for the RNC and Republicans in Wisconsin say that “requiring a state to allow unlimited voting by absentees for nearly a week after polling day presents significant dangers to electoral integrity, voter confidence and proper election management. which has already strained state resources due to the difficult circumstances associated with COVID-19. “
The lawyers, noting that the election is “already in full swing”, have asked the Court to block the extension of absenteeism for the time being as the appeal process is taking place and clarifies that the absentee ballots must be canceled (or delivered personally to the polling stations) by April at the latest. 7 to be counted. They asked the court to act “no later than Monday April 6”.
After the motion was filed, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has jurisdiction over the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, asked for a response before 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The filing comes after a decision made Friday evening by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. This court rejected a request from Wisconsin Republicans to restore the original election night deadline. The court of appeal, however, blocked an opinion of the district court that the state should also count the ballots of those who submitted a “written statement or other statement” that they could not have obtained that a witness signs their ballot.
