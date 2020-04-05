RNC and Wisconsin Republicans File Emergency Petition in Voting Conflict

Emergency depot marks first related to coronavirus petition that the judges will examine since the pandemic hit the country. Although the doors of the Supreme Court are closed to the public, the judges still work remotely.

In the emergency petition, filed Saturday afternoon, lawyers for the RNC and Republicans in Wisconsin say that “requiring a state to allow unlimited voting by absentees for nearly a week after polling day presents significant dangers to electoral integrity, voter confidence and proper election management. which has already strained state resources due to the difficult circumstances associated with COVID-19. “

The lawyers, noting that the election is “already in full swing”, have asked the Court to block the extension of absenteeism for the time being as the appeal process is taking place and clarifies that the absentee ballots must be canceled (or delivered personally to the polling stations) by April at the latest. 7 to be counted. They asked the court to act “no later than Monday April 6”.

After the motion was filed, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has jurisdiction over the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, asked for a response before 2 p.m. on Sunday.