Relive the most famous regular season game in Ranger history

Do you know where you were and what you were doing 50 years ago tonight? I do. I leaned out of my bedroom window, pointing the transistor radio in one hand toward the Empire State Building, the telephone receiver in the other, while I kept an open line with my friend Fred Balin so that we could all both listen to Black Canadians. The Hawks play through the crackling of static electricity from Chicago train station.

It was April 5, 1970 and it was hours after the Rangers’ most famous regular season game, the afternoon’s 9-5 victory over the Red Wings which meant the Blueshirts would do the playoffs if the Canadians lost to the Black Hawks while scoring. less than five goals.

In fact, it was not only the most famous game in Ranger regular season history, it was the last most spectacular and tumultuous day in an NHL season. The Blueshirts had two points behind Montreal, not only to win a chance to finish fourth and qualify for the Stanley Cup tournament, but to score at least five more goals than the Canadians in a loss.

Yes, it was the first tiebreaker: the goals scored. The Rangers entered the final day at 37-22-16 with 237 goals. Reigning Cup champion Tricolore arrived at 38-21-16 with 242 goals. The Blueshirts had the second tiebreaker, so a five would be enough.

The Rangers sailed first with a 34-12-12 mark until Brad Park suffered an ankle fracture in Detroit on February 19. 9-3 in their next 13 games to fall from a playoff spot.

“I played 17 and never missed the playoffs,” said Park on a phone on Saturday. “If there has ever been a year that has jeopardized this, it is good.”

Park came back with a week to go, the team won two and tied for one, but was then sent off to Detroit on the penultimate night of the season to stay two points behind Montreal. The Red Wings clinched a spot with the win and as a reward they celebrated even with an afternoon game at the Garden.

By the way, my copy collapsed a long time ago, and at some point I had probably memorized every word, but if you want to read a book about the season, and you probably have time to do it right now. moment, “A year on the ice” by the great Gerald Eskenazi is for you.

And if you want to read a book on this game and this day, then “9 Goals” by Reg Lansberry fills the bill. He hits every note and it’s great. Besides, even I am quoted.

The place may have been half full at first. The building – well, at least 419 where I was, in row C, seat 4, with Balin to my left in seat 3 and chef Dennis Ryan in seat 6 and his wife, Pat, or son, Bernie in seat 5 – took on the atmosphere of an Irish wake.

“We got there and it was like,” What should we lose? “” Said Park. “I have never played in a match like this. It was all the offense. My partner was Arnie Brown and one of us joined the race each time and the fifth guy cheated too. No defense. Go ahead, go ahead.

Rod Gilbert scored 36 seconds. The Red Wings quickly equaled him. Jack Egers, replacing injured Vic Hadfield, scored twice. Dave Balon scored another. Four goals in the first period. The garden was like a party. The Rangers noticed it.

“We entered the room between periods and it was like,” OK, it’s a good start, now let’s get ready, “said Park. “We are going out to start the second, and if there were perhaps 7,500 at the start, it was now about 12,000. It was extremely edifying. And then, when we returned for the third, the Garden was full.

“Sensational!”

There were three more goals in the second, another from Gilbert, a fairly unlikely pair from Ron Stewart, and hey, guess who scored the Red Wings goal that made 7-3 at the end of the period? Why, Pete Stemkowski on a assist, of course, from Bruce MacGregor.

“So now we’re playing third and you could feel the swell coming out of the stands when you got on the ice,” said Park. “You could feel the presence. There was no restraint. The valves have opened. “

There were two more goals from Balon to complete the hat trick while the Blueshirts had 26 shots on goal for a single period franchise, also setting the franchise record of 65 shots in a game. He was 9-3 and coach Emile Francis pulled Ed Giacomin with about four minutes to go. Detroit scored twice. He finished 9-5.

“We were upset that we didn’t score more.”

The Rangers were therefore 38-22-16 with 246 goals. The Canadians were 38-21-16 with 242 goals. Montreal needed a point or five goals. Canadians got nothing.

Through the cackling of static electricity, I could hear the Hawks go up 5-2 in the middle of the third period. Park was also listening.

“A few of us had gone to Mr. Laff’s,” said Park, referring to what was the most popular night spot at the time. “A guy over there called his mom in Chicago, asked him to turn to the game and put the radio on the phone. So I was sitting on a chair next to the bathroom, and I was calling what was going on to Rod [Gilbert], Walter [Tkaczuk] and Nevvy [captain Bob Nevin]. “

Chicago needed the game to finish first and gain an advantage on home ice in the playoffs. When Pit Martin scored to make it 5-2 at 10:44 am, the Canadians pulled Rogie Vachon. They only needed to score three more goals. They do not have any. The Black Hawks scored five empty nets. It ended 10-2.

The Habs were absent and the Rangers were present. The Blueshirts lost the first round in six games to Boston in the series which included the famous fight for the third game at the Garden after Giacomin told Derek Sanderson that there was a bounty on his head. Good time.

The NHL immediately changed the tiebreaker rule, replacing goals scored with a goal differential. But the league could not change the history of these Rangers.

“This is one of the highlights,” said Park. “We had a little meeting at Walter’s house a few years ago, Billy Fairbairn, Teddy Irvine [who came later], Nevvy, Rod Seiling, Eddie, and believe me, it came.

“It was a wild and crazy day and it represents one of the great return stories of all time. We were completely out of it and entered this last game with nothing more than a wing and a prayer. And we got an answer. “

Where were you 50 years ago today?

I know where I was. The same goes for the 1969-70 Rangers.