Rangers Greg McKegg does his job

Part 13 of a series analyzing the New York Rangers.

Perhaps Greg McKegg had no reason to be elevated to replace Kaapo Kakko on the wing for these third period shifts in Calgary on January 2 in the sequence of events that drew the wrath of Larry David on Michael Kay’s beautiful radio show.

But the fact is – and you should have known that this was going to happen – the 27-year-old Rangers striker did a very, very, very good job in his standard role as center of the back row for coach David Quinn.

The problem is that during Quinn’s two years behind the Rangers’ bench, the role of the fourth line center was as narrow as the role of the fourth line, which was mainly used as a repository for the tough and mismatched guys towards the ‘before. , but rarely as a defined unit.

Oh, for the days of the HMO line, the combination of Ryan Hollweg, Dominic Moore and Jed Ortmeyer who played such an important role in club chemistry 2005-06 and an unexpected climb to the playoffs after a seven-year drought . It was the season in which Jaromir Jagr was keen to praise “the best fourth row in the league” after almost every game.

Or for the days of 2013-14, when Moore – back for his second Blueshirt tour – mainly centered Brian Boyle on the left and either Derek Dorsett or Dan Carcillo on the right, the group constituting a perfect blend of disruption and ability which proved to be an important factor in the club’s progress towards the Stanley Cup final.

But in 2005-06, you had a coach, Tom Renney, who was committed to following four lines. The same was true for Alain Vigneault in 2013-2014, although his enthusiasm for a four-row coach increased and declined.

Do you remember who was on the fourth row in the 2014-15 stretch and the playoffs that followed? If you called the name “James Sheppard” without looking at your hockey website, well, you’re a better man (or a woman, uh, you know what I mean) than me.

The fourth row of the 2017 playoffs was decent, with Oscar Lindberg performing well in the middle, usually with a conglomerate of Tanner Glass, Michael Grabner and Jesper Fast on the flanks. It became more than decent when, in the playoffs, JT Miller found his way into unity with Glass and Lindberg (who was lost to Vegas in the expansion draft) in the series against Ottawa, but, uh, duh.

Almost without fail, you could predict when Vigneault would bounce Miller to the fourth row. There would be a game marked by wild decision-making in the defensive zone, maybe a blunder or three, and you would enter the ice rink for skating or training the next morning, and yes, there was the board lubrication with JT in the programming.

These were the days.

Quinn insisted that he consider himself a four-line coach, but not for two seasons in New York. This is certainly due in part to the staff. But Quinn likes to show off his high-end talent, and until last month this season, he apparently felt it was necessary to have a pseudo-executor in training. Hence Cody McLeod in 2018-2019 and, until the end of his season in early February, surgery on his bilateral central muscle, Micheal Haley this year.

So really, the fourth line that most often included Brendan Smith, needed during the penalty spot on his usual defense pitch, somehow got minutes left and produced little in terms of offense or change of momentum.

McKegg, however, did his part as an energetic and efficient pre-controller with a speed that had one or two offensive laps. Although Quinn occasionally used it as a third-line wing (Calgary!), McKegg had 38 games in the middle of the fourth line that finally got defined in the last month when number 14 skated between a Brendan Lemieux demoted and either Brett Howden or Julien Gauthier.

See, right there, the reference to Lemieux’s demotion which makes the term “fourth line” derogatory. But Quinn seemed to have more utility for unity with Lemieux on it, and even more when the first round of 2016 Gauthier (21st overall) joined the club in an exchange in mid-February with the Hurricanes in which Joey Keane went the other. way.

The line has been disruptive and hard on the puck in his six intact games, getting about eight minutes a night five against five. It was trustworthy and it gave the Rangers an extra dimension.

Moore is the Rangers’ fourth-line center gold standard, with Brian Boyle playing the wing and more in line-up than you probably remember. The fleeting combination of Sean Avery on the left with Boyle in the middle and Brandon Prust on the right will be remembered as perhaps the best of the crop, except that it was the second row of the 2011 playoffs against Washington.

Lemieux will fight for the first nine minutes and Gauthier will likely have the opportunity to show offensive talent. But if the Rangers are serious, they could certainly use a defined fourth line. They could do much worse than redefining McKegg to center it.