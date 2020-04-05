President Trump chats with sports commissioners about coronavirus

President Trump spoke on telephone with commissioners of American professional sports leagues, most of whom suspended operations for three weeks, on Saturday to discuss the “All America Response to COVID-19,” according to the House. White.

“The president recognized the good work done by many teams and players to take care of their communities, their workforce and their supporters across the country,” read a statement from the White House. “The commissioners thanked President Trump for his national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry. President Trump encouraged them to continue supporting their fellow Americans during this difficult time. “

The following people participated in the appeal: President Trump; Kellyanne Conway, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor; Andrew Guiliani, Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the Public Liaison Office; NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert; MLS Commissioner Don Garber; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred; WWE President Vince McMahon; PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan; NBA Commissioner Adam Silver; UFC President Dana White; IndyCar owner Roger Penske; Michael Whan, curator of the LPGA Tour; and Breeders Cup president Drew Fleming.