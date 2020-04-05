Pink says she recovered from coronavirus

She said that when she and Jameson, 3, started showing symptoms two weeks ago, they were already safe there.
Pink said she was fortunate that her doctor had her and her son tested.
“It is an absolute travesty and a failure of our government not to make the tests more accessible,” she wrote on Twitter.
She said tests must be made more available to “protect our children, families, friends and communities”.
She said she was donating $ 1 million to $ 500,000 each to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund and the Mayor of Los Angeles’ Covid-19 Crisis Fund.
“Thank you to all of our health care professionals and to all of those who work so hard to protect our loved ones,” she wrote.
The triple Grammy winner is from Pennsylvania and her mother worked at Temple.
Pink lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two children.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/ND9yBOJY_jk/index.html