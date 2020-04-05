Pinellas County Sheriff Warns Boaters To Follow COVID-19 Guidelines To Avoid Stopping

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Don’t spoil it for everyone. This is the message that Pinellas County officials are sending to people going out on the water.

The message came out of the Pinellas County Council meeting of the county commission on Thursday. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri’s message on Friday hasn’t changed. Gualtieri is concerned that boaters do not follow last week’s Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) guidelines, ordering all vessels on the water to be separated by at least 50 feet with not more than 10 people on a boat.

“Saturday was ugly enough to tell you the truth,” said Gualtieri.

Sheriff Gualtieri said that the people who went on the water last Saturday may not have been aware of the changes, and Sunday was much better.

Gualtieri showed a chopper video from different regions of Pinellas County from the weekend to the week, highlighting the differences made after application. One problem, in particular, was the beach along Gandy Boulevard.

“It was a disaster there,” said Gualtieri. “There were cans of beer there, and people were celebrating. They didn’t adhere to any of this, and it was just a mess. “

Sheriff Gualtieri said he went to Gandy on Sunday to close it and will remain closed. Now three deputies will remain in this area to monitor him daily.

“I have personally told some people to move, a father there with his two children,” Sorry, but everyone spoiled it for you, “said Gualtieri.

Sheriff’s Office Says Sheriff Continues to Be Concerned About Boaters Not Abiding By Rules Because If Boating Behaviors Do Not Improve, County Commissioners May Feel The Need To Close Betting Ramps to public water to reduce the number of boaters.

The commissioners noted during the meeting that the closings were not something they wanted to do. The commission hopes that people will adhere to what is asked this weekend so that they do not have to consider this as an option.

“Help us help you, but if you don’t do it and you force us, we will act,” said the sheriff.