Paul Newman’s beloved hockey classic had real inspiration

While the coronavirus is shutting down every day, we will bring you a recommendation from The Post’s Peter Botte for a sports movie, TV show, or book that may have been before your time or has slipped from a one way or another between the cracks in your reading / reading history.

Slap Shot (1977)

Class: R

Diffusion: Amazon Prime

Putting on aluminum foil and making it look has never been so hilarious.

Paul Newman’s rowdy and flashy classic led by a minor league hockey team – the Charlestown Chiefs (based on the Johnstown Jets) – from a depressed blue-collar mill town in Pennsylvania in the 1970s remains to this day one of these emblematic. fans of sports films revere positively and can quote word for word on request.

The brilliant screenplay – although vulgar and now extremely politically incorrect – was written by screenwriter Nancy Dowd, who later won an Oscar for the Vietnamese drama “Coming Home”. Dowd’s brother Ned played minor league hockey for the Johnstown Jets and also portrayed goon Ogie Ogilthorpe in the film. The film was directed by George Roy Hill – the Oscar-winning director a few years earlier for the film Newman / Robert Redford “The Sting”.

Newman character coach Reg Dunlop was loosely based on John Brophy, who assumed this dual role with the deceased Long Island Ducks and was the all-time leader in penalty minutes in the former Eastern Hockey League (which fell back in 1973).

The fierce and caricatured Hanson Brothers – played by professional hockey players David Hanson and real brothers Jeff and Steve Carlson – only exaggerated an era of puck-filled puck fights, miners at the NHL, in which the infamous Broad Street Philadelphia Flyers Bullies »Teams that have won consecutive Stanley Cup titles (1974 and 1975).

The whole crazy season is told by hazelnut radio broadcaster Jim Carr and local sports editor Dickie Dunn, who “was just trying to capture the spirit of the matter”.

He certainly did, just like one of the craziest sports comedies ever made.

Note citation: “You do that, you go to the box, you know, two minutes, all by yourself, and you’re ashamed. And then you get it for free. “Francophone goalkeeper Denis Lemieux has been sent to the penalty box.

Boot blows: 4.5 out of 5