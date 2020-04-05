Pastors vow to host Palm Sunday mass during coronavirus pandemic

The country’s provocative mega-churches have promised to flout the guidelines on social distancing and host Palm Sunday Mass – with a Texas pastor complaining that “Satan is trying to separate us”.

While most churches will host online services only for the holidays, a few renegade pastors from Ohio, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, and California have made it clear that they hope to pack their churches with faithful, and the global coronavirus pandemic would be damned.

“We defy the rules because God’s command is to spread the gospel,” said Louisiana pastor Tony Spell.

Spell, 42, plans to hold three services in his 1,000-member Life Tabernacle mega-church in a suburb of Baton Rouge on Palm Sunday. He has already received six crimes for defying state orders against gathering in large groups.

Pastors say blockages infringe on their religious rights.

“Satan is trying to separate us, he is trying to keep us from worshiping together. But we are not going to let him win, ”wrote Kelly Burton, pastor of the Lone Star Baptist Church in Lone Star, Texas, in a Facebook article.

The church sought creative ways to circumvent state orders not to meet in groups of more than 10 people and organized a mass in its parking lot – services it calls “the church in the Lot” ” He plans to do it again for Palm Sunday.

The Ohio megachurch Solid Rock, which has welcomed masses of 1,000 people, also plans to open its doors for vacation service.

The church said it would offer a “reduced” service.

“Fortunately, our facility is large enough that we can easily ensure that everyone who is there physically practices the physical distance; we provide additional hand cleaning and disinfection stations; and we organize some outside services to allow greater distance. “

Although the mandatory order to stay at Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s house excluded churches, he scolded pastors on Saturday for continuing with mass, the Journal-News reported.

“Any pastor who brings people close to each other, a large group of people, makes a huge mistake,” said DeWine. “It is not a Christian thing to do.”

With post wires.