Palm Sunday traditions: What do Christians celebrate?

by April 5, 2020 Top News
Palm Sunday traditions: What do Christians celebrate?

Crowds left palm leaves and clothing on his way in praise and respect.

Here is what you need to know about Sunday which launches the holiest days for Christians in the world:

Palm Sunday is the last Sunday in Loaned and the first day of Holy Week Christian churches. It falls on Sunday before Easter and is always a moving holiday.

Who celebrates Palm Sunday?

It is celebrated in all major Christian churches, including Roman Catholic and Protestant. In Orthodox churches, which follow the Julian calendar, Palm Sunday is celebrated later.

Why is Palm Sunday important for Christians?

The day marks the monumental arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem, the beginning of the march towards his death on a wooden cross. It is also known as Passion Sunday in honor of his suffering and his death before his resurrection.

How is it observed?

Palm Sunday is often celebrated with processions and the distribution of blessed palm leaves.

In some churches, the palms are saved and burned to ashes for use on Ash Wednesday the following year. Some Christians fold the palm leaves crosswise and keep them at home.

A procession of cardinals passes while Pope Francis blessed the palm trees in Saint Peter's Square in 2013.

The Vatican announced this week that Pope Francis’ liturgical celebrations from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday will take place in front of empty benches in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Sunday’s papal mass attracted thousands of pilgrims from all over the world to the sprawling Vatican square.

Place Saint-Pierre is strangely empty of tourists and pilgrims.

How will the day be celebrated during the pandemic?

The coronavirus health crisis has forced religious leaders to find new ways to observe the holy day – video and audio streaming with palms soaked in bleach to volunteers in protective gear distributing sanitized palms to passing cars.
The pandemic forces us to rethink what the community looks like
Last month, a pastor in a Louisiana church has been charged with continuing to hold services, defying a local ban on gatherings of 50 or more people. And in Florida, a evangelical pastor arrested for holding great services in Tampa megachurch.

Like sports leagues, museums and other cultural institutions, millions of churches and mosques, synagogues and sanghas, temples and gurdwaras are temporarily closed to protect against the spread of the virus.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/TJoS-ojBv5g/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

USS Theodore Roosevelt: Sailors applaud the commander of the aircraft carrier that was removed after issuing a coronavirus warning

Brett Crozier: a former navy commander who sounded the alarm following an epidemic of coronavirus on ships tests positive for the virus

April 6, 2020
Former Clinton adviser predicts "writing move" for Andrew Cuomo

Former Clinton adviser predicts “writing move” for Andrew Cuomo

April 6, 2020
A woman flying to see her dying mother was the only passenger on the plane

A woman flying to see her dying mother was the only passenger on the plane

April 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *