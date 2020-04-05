OPEC-Russia meeting postponed to April 9

The meeting is now scheduled for April 9, an OPEC source told CNN on Saturday.
The meeting, which was called by Saudi Arabia
, comes after President Donald Trump suggested that massive production cuts may be underway and that Saudi Arabia called for an “urgent” effort to restore “balance” to the oil market.
Saudi Arabia and Russia have been locked in an epic price war since the start of March, when the OPEC + oil alliance cracked, flooding the market for cheap petroleum oil as well as the demand craters due to the Coronavirus pandemic
. Crude oil fell to its lowest level in 18 years, crushing oil companies and US energy stocks.
the the meeting will be held by video
conference and will understand oil producers
From outside the OPEC + alliance which includes Russia and a few other countries, two high-level sources from the OPEC secretariat told CNN Business. The final guest list has not yet been finalized, they said.
US, UK, Canada and Mexico may be invited, reports say
Trump, who met with US oil leaders at the White House on Friday, says he is optimistic
that Saudi Arabia and Russia will reach an agreement to end their price war which started early last month.
“I think President Putin and the Crown Prince want something to go wrong,” said Trump, according to a reading from the White House meeting, referring to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He added that he had spoken to both the Russian leader and Prince bin Salman.
Both Saudi Arabia and Russia would like
to bring the United States, the world’s largest producer of oil, to participate in emergency cuts aimed at stopping the fall in oil prices.
American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers, who was at the meeting, told CNN Business that the possibility had not been discussed.
The official Saudi news agency said on Saturday that the Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, “always welcomes all those who wish to find solutions to the challenges of the oil market”.
WE Oil prices
Trump tweeted on Thursday that he hoped and expected that Saudi Arabia and Russia would cut production between 10 and 15 million barrels a day.
Prices continued to rise on Friday, recovering some of the massive drop seen in the past month.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/2klB5NnAFPI/index.html