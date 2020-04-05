OPEC-Russia meeting postponed to April 9

The meeting is now scheduled for April 9, an OPEC source told CNN on Saturday.

US, UK, Canada and Mexico may be invited, reports say

Trump, who met with US oil leaders at the White House on Friday, says he is optimistic that Saudi Arabia and Russia will reach an agreement to end their price war which started early last month.

“I think President Putin and the Crown Prince want something to go wrong,” said Trump, according to a reading from the White House meeting, referring to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He added that he had spoken to both the Russian leader and Prince bin Salman.

Both Saudi Arabia and Russia would like to bring the United States, the world’s largest producer of oil, to participate in emergency cuts aimed at stopping the fall in oil prices.

American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers, who was at the meeting, told CNN Business that the possibility had not been discussed.

The official Saudi news agency said on Saturday that the Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, “always welcomes all those who wish to find solutions to the challenges of the oil market”.

WE Oil prices Trump tweeted on Thursday that he hoped and expected that Saudi Arabia and Russia would cut production between 10 and 15 million barrels a day.

Prices continued to rise on Friday, recovering some of the massive drop seen in the past month.