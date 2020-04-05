On the southwest road during the coronavirus era

They weren’t wrapped in latex masks or gloves before their morning hike, confident that the increasingly empty trails amidst vast mountain panoramas would provide more than adequate protection.

For R.W. Van Arsdale and his son Robert impromptu respite in the southwest has become an unlikely antidote to the pandemic of coronavirus.

It is also their only option for now.

Van Arsdale’s Ford F-150 broke down two weeks ago during their father-son road trip from Oregon to the Grand Canyon. It took several days to locate a mechanic who had not been booked for several days, but he finally found one and planned to return to the Pacific Northwest soon.

Meanwhile, however, the couple remained in quarantine in their trailer: father, son, and two golden retrievers, Watson and Fink, locked in a 24-foot rectangle. But Van Arsdale does not complain. He is happy that they have their own place to isolate themselves.

“What’s going on is really real and it’s terrifying,” said retired pharmacist Van Arsdale. “If people don’t take proper precautions, it can and will certainly get worse.”

The question for Van Arsdale and other Americans who are crossing the country in campers and motorhomes this spring is what exactly are the precautions for a health crisis that happened just a month ago – when many of them embarked on their adventures along Route 66 – seemed inconceivable. .

Should they park in a Walmart parking lot and squat? Should they take the open road? Or if their RV is their permanent residence, should they return to their hometown and try to find a parking space?

For the moment, many remain in limbo.

You can see it in the hodgepodge of campers and campers parked at Black Bart’s RV Park here in Flagstaff. You will see license plates from North Carolina and Oklahoma, New Mexico and California, British Columbia and Alberta.

Van Arsdale, 68, and his son, 29, a graduate student at La Sierra University in Riverside, started planning their trip a year ago. Last month, after making the headlines, they decided to get things done by a few weeks, hoping to be home before things got too risky.

“We were going to make it a quick one,” said the father. “See the Grand Canyon and go inside.”

In mid-March, they drove south on Interstate 5 from Oregon, crossing much of California before catching Interstate 40 east to Flagstaff, then heading north. to the Grand Canyon. As they walked along the edge, more and more states began enforcing residence orders, and the duo decided to return home.

A family sets up their RV at Black Bart’s RV Park in Flagstaff, Arizona, during the pandemic. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

“So,” said Van Arsdale, sighing, “my truck has decided to break down.”

For days, they parked the caravan at Black Bart’s – far from the worst place to be due to the circumstances. Spiral pine trees line the park’s gravel roads, which bear names like Ambush Bend and Pony Express, and in the distance you can see the snow-capped peak of Humphreys Peak.

One recent afternoon, smoke was floating in the crisp air as a traveling companion toasted hot ties for lunch.

“We stay inside as much as possible and follow the news,” said Van Arsdale. “But we also have to go out and enjoy the fresh air.”

As a graduate student, Robert teaches English to undergraduates at La Sierra, and now that the courses are online, he spends part of his day on Zoom, presenting slideshows and asking questions about homework.

“Surreal,” he said, “really, all of that is.”

And they are far from alone in this space.

Nearly 25 million Americans have traveled in recreational vehicles in the spring and summer, according to a survey by Go RVing group, partner of RV Industry Assn. In recent days, a blogger in New York – the country’s coronavirus hot spot – has drawn online anger when she went on a cross country trip with her husband and children in a motorhome. Some believed that this decision was a deliberate disregard for home stay orders.

“After two full weeks in the apartment, we made the family’s decision to head west to have a little more space,” blogger Naomi Davis wrote on Instagram, adding that she plans to take take care to stay away from others.

For some families, living in their RV is not a back-up plan – it is their primary residence, which has complicated matters.

Cody Taylor and his wife, Edith, rented their home in Albany, Oregon, about 70 miles south of Portland, last July, after deciding they wanted to see more countries before their toddler sons were of school age.

They bought a fifth wheel and Cody, a traveling nurse who often helps with elective surgery, took out a contract in Twin Falls, Idaho. The family lived there for several months before moving to Albuquerque for a new concert.

Edith Taylor helps her son with math problems at the family camper in Flagstaff, Arizona during the coronavirus pandemic. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Five weeks ago, he started a new contract at Flagstaff Medical Center and the family moved to Black Bart’s. Shortly after President Trump declared a national emergency, the hospital ended elective surgery and Taylor lost his job. He is looking for a new job.

“This is terrible,” he said a recent afternoon while shining the trailer attached to his van. “But I know that a lot of people are also in my situation, whether they work in a restaurant or a small business.

“We just have to do everything,” he said.

To pass the time, the family went on several hikes and watch movies inside the RV. His wife, who does CrossFit workouts, successfully borrowed weightlifting equipment from an enclosed gym. She often exercises. But during their downtime, said Taylor, they think about the future.

“I think we will have to go back to Oregon soon,” he said, sitting in the back of the truck.

His wife nodded.

“It is time to go home,” she said.

For Lawrence Dennis, Flagstaff is home.

Dennis, who lives in a fifth wheel harness across town at Kit Carson RV Park, moved here a few years ago from Texas. During the summers, he often travels across the West with his wife. He is 50 years old and works in insurance.

“We like to get lost in the woods and travel off the grid,” he said. “If I was really concerned about this coronavirus, we would.”

Instead, said Dennis, he sees what is going on as a massive overreaction.

“We never do that for the flu, and say what you want is the flu,” insisted Dennis before setting off on a two-hour bike ride through the nearby hills.

Dennis said he was frustrated with the order issued last week by the mayor of Flagstaff, which closed restaurants and gyms. If people want to go out to eat, he says, they should be allowed to do so. If they don’t feel safe, he added, they can go on and stay at home.

Cody Taylor, with his son and dog at Black Bart’s RV Park, recently lost contract employment due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

“It’s pretty simple for me,” he said. “Madness is so much.”

This type of thinking concerns Van Arsdale, the retired pharmacist, who says he has had a close-up view of how quickly viruses can spread.

“The government is now taking the right steps,” he said, “I just hope we are not too late.”

One recent afternoon, Van Arsdale and his son turned north in the pickup truck they were renting while their truck was being repaired, passing a section of the Navajo Nation, which urged travelers to stay at the ‘gap, as they headed toward the south rim of the Grand Canyon.

They were greeted by clear skies, empty parking and free entry – a trio almost non-existent in the wonder of the world. (Since their visit, the park has officially closed until further notice.)

On the large plateau near the south rim of the Grand Canyon, Van Arsdale grabbed the dogs’ leashes, and Watson and Fink pulled him to a patch of wild grass for relief.

The weather was nice here and we felt safe outside and in this empty parking lot.

But still, his mind was on his truck, hoping it would be fixed soon.

He just wants to go home.