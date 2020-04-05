Oil prices hit 18-year low amid coronavirus shutdown

The coronavirus lock-out keeps many New York drivers off the road, so they may not have noticed how cheap the gas is.

The average price of the state’s pumps was only $ 2.175 per gallon this week, according to state data.

Prices are so low because much of the world – like much of the United States – is blocked, keeping cars parked and most businesses closed or operating at reduced capacity. As a result, global demand for oil has plummeted, driving prices down.

Add a dispute over production levels between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and crude oil prices have dropped to a level not seen since the early 2000s.

On Saturday, this tiff promised to keep prices low for at least a while.

This is because OPEC and Russia have postponed what was to be an emergency meeting to discuss the reduction of their oil production. The scheduled virtual meeting was moved from Monday to Thursday, as Moscow and Saudi Arabia argued over who to blame for falling prices after the collapse of production restrictions.

The delay in the meeting came when President Donald Trump advocated that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, led by the Saudis, and his allies, find a way to stabilize world oil markets.

OPEC is working on an agreement to reduce global oil production by around 10 million barrels per day, or 10% of global supply, and hopes that the United States, now the world’s largest producer of oil , will join. Trump has yet to make a commitment to join the effort, at least in part because US antitrust laws prevent pricing.

Texas plans to regulate production for the first time in almost 50 years.

“The first problem is that we must now cut from the current production level, so as not to return to the pre-crisis level,” said an OPEC source. Reuters. “The second problem is the Americans, they have to play a role.”

Other non-OPEC oil producers, including allies from the United States, Canada and Norway, have said they are open to some cuts if there is a global agreement.

Trump, at his daily press conference, said, “I don’t care about OPEC. I think they will settle this because they will destroy themselves if they do not. I was against OPEC for years and years. “

On Friday, the International Energy Agency warned that a reduction of 10 million barrels a day would not be enough to counter the huge drop in demand for oil. Even with such a reduction, stocks will increase in the coming months, the agency said.

