NFL kicker who sets record for longest field basket, dies of coronavirus

Following a March 25 diagnosis, Dempsey initially fought the virus “in a promising way,” but his condition worsened last week, his daughter Ashley told nola.com newspapers.

Because the residents of Lambeth House were in quarantine, his family could not visit him before his death, but Ashley Dempsey was able to speak to him via video chat, she told media.

“We didn’t want him to think we had abandoned him,” she told newspapers. “We wanted him to know that we still love him – always.”

Dempsey was born in Milwaukee and attended a high school and college in southern California.

He was born without toes on his right foot and without fingers on his right hand. To compensate, he wore a custom flat-toe punching shoe that ended where his toes started.

At a time when NFL kickers were moving more and more soccer field goals and extra points – kicking the ball with the laces of their shoes – Dempsey was a relic, preferring the right-handed style to the old one (which, for the other kickers, meant kicking with the toes) which had dominated the first days of football .

On November 8, 1970, the Dempsey Basement Saints lost 17-16 to the Detroit Lions, who made the home playoffs at Tulane Stadium. With just a few seconds to go, safety Joe Scarpati took the picture and Dempsey threw a 63-yard rush, breaking the record.

“How about trying to hit a 63-meter basket to win it with two seconds left and you’re wearing a square shoe – oh, yes, and no toes either,” he told reporters , according to the book.

The record has been tied several times – first by Jason Elam in 1998, Sebastian Janikowski in 2011 and David Akers in 2012 – but Dempsey defenders point out that two of these three kicks came to Denver, where the balls fly further in thinner air.

In 2013, more than 43 years after the Dempsey boot, Matt Prater, who played for – you guessed it, the Denver Broncos – broke the record with 64 meters. This record still stands.

After two seasons with the Saints, including his rookie All-Pro year, Dempsey continued to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills before retiring in 1979.

He was diagnosed with dementia in 2012.