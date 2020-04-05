New York schools drop out of Zoom due to safety concerns

The city’s education ministry is ordering schools to “stop using Zoom as soon as possible,” Danielle Filson, a spokeswoman for the department, told CNN.

“Distance learning has many new components and we make real-time decisions in the best interest of our staff and students,” said Mr. Filson.

The department does not have a central contract with Zoom, said Filson, and students and staff will switch to Microsoft Teams, which has “the same capabilities with appropriate security measures in place.”

Earlier this week, federal officials began warning of a potential new privacy and security issue called “Zoombombing.”

The term refers to a form of cyber-harassment reported by some users of the app, who have reported that some of their calls have been diverted by unidentified individuals and trolls who spit hate speech or share graphic images.

Several incidents occurred during Zoom online courses, involving people shouting profanity or exposing themselves.

Eric Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom, apologized to users of the video conferencing application for privacy issues earlier this week, saying his team will stop adding new features for the next 90 days and will rather focus only on resolving privacy issues.

“We recognize that we have not lived up to the expectations of the community – and ours – in terms of privacy and security,” said Eric Yuan in a blog on Wednesday. “For that, I am deeply sorry.”

Yuan said that more than 90,000 schools in 20 countries have been using the platform for online education since the company offered its services to schools for free due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

