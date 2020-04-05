New York schools drop out of Zoom due to safety concerns

The city’s education ministry is ordering schools to “stop using Zoom as soon as possible,” Danielle Filson, a spokeswoman for the department, told CNN.

“Distance learning has many new components and we make real-time decisions in the best interest of our staff and students,” said Mr. Filson.

The department does not have a central contract with Zoom, said Filson, and students and staff will switch to Microsoft Teams, which has “the same capabilities with appropriate security measures in place.”

Earlier this week, federal officials began to warn of a potential new privacy and security issue called “Zoombombing”.