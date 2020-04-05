New York crematoriums saved as coronavirus deaths rise

Sharp rise in deaths in New York and New Jersey due to COVID-19 causes backup in area crematoria, which could mean families can wait 10 days or more before they can say goodbye to loved ones .

A Brooklyn funeral director told The Post that he will not be able to secure a place at the crematorium in Green Wood Cemetery until April 14, even though he treats up to 20 bodies a day. At Rosehill Crematorium in Linden, New Jersey, used by a number of the town’s funeral homes, there is also a multi-day backup.

This is also a problem in some cemeteries.

St. John’s in Queens is reserved for burials. John Vincent Scalia, who owns a namesake funeral home on Staten Island, said he was told last week that as soon as possible he could organize a burial at the vast Catholic cemetery in Middle Village on April 12. The Staten Island Moravian cemetery was also scheduled for April 12. , while at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, one of Long Island’s largest Catholic cemeteries, the next available burial date was April 14, said Scalia.

“I have never seen anything like it,” said Scalia, who has treated 19 cases of coronavirus in the past few weeks, and estimated its volume to be about 25% to 35% higher than normal. “I experienced volume – we organized 50 funerals at the World Trade Center – but I have never experienced anything like that.”

The death toll in the city from the new coronavirus reached 1,905 on Saturday morning, just 21 days after the first COVID death from the Big Apple was recorded at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn. City records have shown that 38 people died overnight. Statewide, 630 people died from Friday to Saturday.

The sinister balance sheet should continue to climb.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday morning that the “apex”, or top of the arc of the state’s coronavirus cases, is expected in the next four to eight days. But deaths will continue for some time after the number of confirmed cases, now at 63,306 in the city, stops increasing.

While the crisis has drawn attention to the desperate need for protective equipment for the city’s besieged health workers and the creation of enough hospital beds to cope with the surge, the deadly virus also fills the city’s morgues.

Regulators allow city crematoria to operate 24 hours a day to meet the overwhelming need, The Wall Street Journal reported. Federal and local agencies have sent approximately 130 refrigerated trucks to serve as temporary mortuaries at the Brooklyn Hospital Center and other facilities in the state.

Cremation has increased in recent years, but with the increase in coronavirus cases and the inability to have normal revivals and funerals, the numbers have risen sharply since the onset of the crisis. “We’ve never seen anything like it,” said the Brooklyn funeral director.

Dennis Warner, director general of St. Michael’s Cemetery in Queens, said about half of the cremations at his All Souls crematorium are for people who have died from coronavirus-related causes. It now plans up to 24 cremations a day, compared to just eight before the pandemic.

The volume and precautions associated with the coronavirus mean that most crematoriums now only accept direct cremations, with no family members present and no chapel service.

Scalia said he was still waking up and having a funeral, but could not allow 10 people to attend a service, limited to immediate family members, for two hours.

“We are doing everything we can as normally as possible,” he said. Noting that most family members cannot be with their loved ones suffering from COVID-19 when they are in hospital, the services take on an additional meaning for survivors. “It is important that these people are closed,” he said.