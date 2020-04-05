NBA and ESPN work to broadcast H-O-R-S-E tournament

The NBA and ESPN are in talks to bring live basketball action on air by televising an H-O-R-S-E competition with players competing from their home, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“The players would shoot in isolation – presumably in home gyms – and combine shots against competitors. The details are still being finalized, ”tweeted Wojnarowski.

According to Andrew Marchand from the Post, star players such as Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell and perhaps Zion Williamson are names that have been discussed, but none have been confirmed.

ESPN began broadcasting a virtual NBA2K tournament of 16 NBA players on Friday, but it would be a creative way to get players back to competition, even if it comes from the comfort of their gym or backyard.

In an H-O-R-S-E competition, basketball players take turns to connect when trying to shoot from a particular location on the field. If a player misses a stroke after another has made a stroke, then the losing player spells the first letter of the word “horse”. Once a player missed all five attempts, he wrote “horse” and lost the game.

HORSE’s first NBA televised games in 1977 as halftime pre-recorded segments of CBS national programs including 32 players, including future Hall of Fame members Rick Barry, George Gervin and Pete Maravich .

Getting the current superstars to compete could be a problem with MVP defender Giannis Antetokounmpo, claiming he didn’t shoot a basketball because he doesn’t have a hoop in his house.

But former All-Star Paul Pierce, who responded to Wojnarowski’s original tweet by tweeting “I’m in”, could help the NBA and ESPN find viable alternatives to make this idea work.