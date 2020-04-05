My daughter’s nonessential work in New York forces her to work in the office

Dear John: I would like your opinion on a problem. My daughter works in Flushing in a non-essential job for a non-essential business.

The business owner forces him to work in the office with colleagues, one of whom recently returned to work after being tested positive for the virus.

They make her use her personal time and continue to threaten her with her work if she does not show up at the office.



Is there an avenue you can recommend for reporting this business without my daughter being fired for reporting?

Hurry up. Thank you. A.A.

Dear A.A .: You should report this to the NYS Department of Labor at this link.

Do it anonymously. Maybe change your email address if required when filing. Or ask a friend from New York to drop it off for you, since you are out of town.

I am changing your initials on this email so that no one can even guess who reported it via this note.