Much of the Berlin Wall demolished for luxury condos

Historians and residents of Berlin are furious after a 196-foot piece of the Berlin Wall disappeared almost overnight to make way for luxury condos.

According to the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, “The developers destroyed part of the historic structure of Pankow, a district in the northeast of Berlin”, without anyone taking the trouble to alert the Berlin Wall Foundation, created in 2008 to document the history of the wall and preserving its remains.

“The partial demolition of the continuous part of the hinterland wall … is a clear loss of the remains of the original wall,” Manfred Wichmann, head of the foundation, told the newspaper.

The section of the wall had been covered in graffiti by local artists but had not been designated as a special historic area – so that local entrepreneurs could take advantage of the loophole.

Much of the wall that remains intact is designated (or considered) as public memorials to the devastation of the city during the Cold War.

The remains of the wall represent “a stone witness to the depth with which the border regime of the German Democratic Republic intervened in the daily life of the inhabitants of East Berlin,” Wichmann told Der Tagesspiegel.

The Pankow section which was demolished was part of an interior wall which deterred potential escapees. It was the largest section of wall that still remained intact.

“About 25 kilometers from the Berlin Wall are still standing today. Most are listed as historic sites. … Outside of the commemorative stretches, there is less than a mile left of the wall, ” according to the Smithsonian.