Most Americans will stay at home this month even if the lock is released: Survey

According to a new poll, a majority of Americans are angry and say they will continue to distance themselves socially or stay at home even if the lock orders are lifted.

While 87% of the American public stays at home – regardless of whether it is mandated by the state or local municipalities – most plan to continue to do so for the entire month of April, according to the poll by the Huffington Post / YouGov survey.

Meanwhile, only 7% of Americans report not sheltering there while 6% remain “uncertain” – these citizens are most likely in North or South Dakota, Nevada, Arkansas, Iowa , Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah or Wyoming – which do not have a home stay order in place.

Meanwhile, the survey shows that 79% (compared to 9%) of Americans say that the states that have issued residence orders have made the right decision.

Although some Kentucky residents (who issued a stay at home order) who have been exposed to the coronavirus refuse to quarantine – and have had to be fitted with ankle monitors to ensure compliance.

Even if the restrictions were relaxed in mid-April, 61% of Americans would stay at home when possible – while only 19% said they would resume their normal lives.

“The results, however, suggest that the majority of the public is hiding not only from coercion, but also from their own real concerns – and that they are willing to continue to do so for at least some time,” Huffington Post noted.

“Only about a quarter of Americans say they expect things to return to normal soon in the country, with 62% predicting lasting effects on the country. The others don’t know what’s going to happen. “