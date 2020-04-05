More than 1,000 doctors and nurses travel to New York to fight coronavirus

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has confirmed that more than 1,000 additional doctors and nurses will be sent to New York to help the city as it struggles to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

“What we plan to do now is to direct more than 1,100 additional doctors, nurses and other health professionals to New York. Most of them will go to the Javits Center, then at the end of yesterday, we have agreed to deploy a few hundred in 11 hospitals in New York City who also find that they are insufficient in terms of medical staff, “said Esper on CNN. “State of the Union” Sunday.

“We will soon take over the Javits Center – with a capacity of 2,500 beds – to show you how good we are,” he said. “The US military will soon run the largest hospital in the United States.”

Speaking at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Saturday, President Trump promised that the military was on its way to the Big Apple.

“Under my leadership, 1,000 soldiers deploy to New York to help where they are most needed,” he said. “It’s the hottest of all hot spots.”

Esper responded to comments made by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday calling for “national mobilization” of healthcare workers as the peak of the epidemic has yet to hit the Big Apple and urged the Trump administration to a direct military intervention.

“This country is not on the warpath,” said the mayor. “The soldiers are at their bases; they are not at the front. And we have health professionals [in other states] go about their normal business.

“It’s a war,” he said. “Treat it like a war.”

As of Saturday evening, the city had over 63,000 cases.

More than 2,600 people have died from the virus.