Mike Leach tweet spills over into Mississippi

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach’s insensitive tweet has already won widespread criticism. Now, it may have cost him a player.

Wednesday evening, Leach, recently hired, tweeted the meme of an old lady knitting with the legend: “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit a scarf …”, although the “scarf “or in fact a slip knot.

Leach received a flashback on the tweet, including from several players and a school teacher. According to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Margaret A. Hagerman, assistant professor of sociology at MSU, condemned the racial overtones of the tweet, saying that lynching “jokes” are incredibly offensive everywhere “and” especially in Mississippi “.

And a day later, second-year defensive forward Fabien LoVett announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. LoVett wrote “WTF” in response to Leach’s tweet, which the 59-year-old coach has since deleted and apologized for.

In announcing its decision to leave SEC school, LoVett did not indicate whether its decision resulted from Leach’s tweet. But he retweeted a few comments suggesting a connection, including one from Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe who criticized Leach.

After being redshirt in 2018, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive tackle had 10 tackles and a bag last season. He was a quality recruit, a three-star prospect who held offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Memphis before choosing the state of Mississippi.